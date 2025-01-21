ncaa-football

The Ohio State Buckeyes won the inaugural 12-team college football playoff

Zach Wolpin
Monday night was the final game of the 2024 college football season. The Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish met in the National Championship. Ryan Day and Ohio State were heavy favorites heading into the big game. After being down 7-0, the Buckeyes responded with two touchdowns and never gave up their lead. 

In the end, Ohio State won 34-23 and are National Champions. The Buckeyes are winners of the inaugural 12-team college football playoff. Ohio State had a difficult path to get to this point. Obstacles were overcome multiple times this season and Ohio State battled the adversity. For the first time since 2014, the Ohio State Buckeyes are National Champions of college football.

Ryan Day and Ohio State are National Champions


For the last five years, Ryan Day has had to answer questions on why Ohio State cannot win the big game. That all changed on Monday night when the Buckeyes were crowned the National Champions of college football. Coming into the game, the Buckeyes were eight-and-a-half point favorites vs. Notre Dame. At one point, the score was 31-7 and it looked like Ohio State was going to win with ease. However, the Fighting Irish did not give up and made a second-half comeback.

With roughly four minutes left in the game, Notre Dame scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion. That cut Ohio State’s lead to eight points. However, Buckeyes QB Will Howard made the biggest throw of his career to set his team up for a chip shot field goal. Ohio State then had an 11-point lead, Notre Dame has 26 seconds and no timeouts to erase a two-score game. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes were victorious and they are the champions of college football this season. One year after their hated rivals won the National Championship. According to odds via BetOnline, the Buckeyes are (+400) to win the National title in 2026.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
