2025 NFL Draft: Trevor Etienne accepted an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl

Zach Wolpin
On Monday, January 20, Notre Dame and Ohio State will play for the National Championship. When that game is over, the 2024 season will officially end. College football players who have played at least three seasons are eligible for the NFL draft. 

Ahead of the NFL draft at the end of April, scouts and coaches are monitoring the latest prospects. For the 75th season, the Reese’s Senior Bowl will be played in 2025. It’s a chance for the top players to get game action against other NFL prospects. Modern-day NFL players who participated in the Senior Bowl include Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Bobby Wagner, and Russell Wilson. In 2024, the Senior Bowl started inviting underclassmen to the prestigious event. That’s why junior RB Trevor Etienne has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl in 2025. He’s declared for the NFL draft and will be playing in the Senior Bowl to showcase his skill one last time.

Trevor Etienne is ready to take his talents to the next level


To begin his collegiate career, Trevor Etienne started at the University of Florida. For two seasons, Etienne was a member of the Gator football program. He played 24 games for Florida and rushed for 1,472 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. Etienne added 30 catches for 288 yards and a receiving touchdown. After his sophomore season with Florida, Etienne hit the transfer portal and took his talents to Athens. The 20-year-old left Tallahassee and played his junior season for the Georgia Bulldogs.

In his one season at Georgia, Trevor Etienne was the starting RB. However, he split time in the backfield with freshman RB Nate Frazier. Etienne carried the ball 122 times in 2024 for 609 yards and a career-high nine rushing touchdown. On top of that, Etienne added another 32 catches for 194 yards. Trevor Etienne is foregoing his senior season and is ready to take his talents to the pros. Over the next three months, Etienne will have the Senior Bowl, NFL combine, and his pro day to impress NFL scouts. Where will the young RB be drafted in 20205?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

