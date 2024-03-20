NFL

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. will not work out for scouts at the Buckeyes Pro Day

Zach Wolpin
Last month, standout WR prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. did not participate in the 2024 NFL Combine. The two-time All-American doesn’t think he needs to show off his skill. Harrison Jr. has plenty of game tape to prove what he’s capable of doing. Heading into the 2024 Draft, MHJ is regarded as the #1 WR prospect, and for a good reason. 

On top of not participating in the combine, Harrison Jr. will also skip out on his Pro Day. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer was the first to have the news on MHJ skipping the Buckeyes Pro Day in 2024. It shouldn’t come as a shock after he chose to sit out of the combine. Without an agent hired, Harrison Jr. is taking a different pre-draft path than most take. We’ll have to wait until April to see where the dynamic WR will play in 2024.

Has Marvin Harrison Jr. ruined his draft stock over the last month?


Standout WR Marvin Harrison Jr. played three seasons at Ohio State. In 2022 and 2023, MHJ was an All-American. His best year was in 2022 with 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns. Additionally, he was the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. There’s plenty of tape for scouts to watch on the skillset Harrison Jr. would bring to their team. However, scouts love being able to see the players up close and personal. Something they won’t be able to do with MHJ.

At the combine, Harrison Jr. still met with teams and did in-person interviews. All nine teams he met with said that it was fine if did not participate in Ohio State’s Pro Day. The 21-year-old prospect has started to receive criticism from certain draft analysts. Some have speculated that MHJ might not be the first WR taken in the 2024 draft anymore. LSU’s Malik Nabers has jumped into the conversation as well.


Marvin Harrison Jr. is playing it safe leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. He’s not risking a freak injury during the combine or Pro Day that would set him back. The All-American WR has skipped out on those events and has been training at Ohio State before the draft. Media members have argued that Harrison Jr.’s draft stock has fallen slightly. Harrison Jr. took the time to ask the teams he interviewed with if they wanted to see him at Ohio State’s Pro Day. They all said no. Now, MHJ will wait until the end of April to see where he’ll start his NFL journey.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
Zach Wolpin

