Ohio State: Jeremiah Smith could not be stopped in the Buckeyes’ 41-21 Rose Bowl win

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes finished the 2024 regular season 10-2. Their only losses were to Oregon and Michigan. With two conference losses, the Buckeyes did not make the conference championship game. Ohio State still made the playoffs as the eighth seed.

In the first round, the Buckeyes had a home playoff game and routed Tennessee, 42-17. For the quarter-finals of the college football playoffs, Ohio State had a matchup with #1 Oregon in the Rose Bowl. Freshman WR Jeremiah Smith could not be contained by the Ducks. He was voted offensive MVP for the Buckeyes. Smith had seven catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

Oregon’s defense could not contain Jeremiah Smith in the Rose Bowl

LEGENDARY SHOWCASE FROM JEREMIAH SMITH 🌹 7 REC, 187 YDS AND 2 TDS FOR THE FRESHMAN 😤 pic.twitter.com/FBUG102e1a — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2025



It’s been a historic freshman season for WR Jeremiah Smith and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The former five-star prospect has been setting records all season long. In just nine games, Smith broke Chris Carter’s freshman record for most receptions by a WR in program history. With his dominant performance in the Rose Bowl, Smith also set a new Big 10 record for most touchdown receptions in a season. Through 14 games this season, Smith has 70 catches for 1,224 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He led the Big 10 this season with 1,224 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns in 2024. Jeremiah Smith is 19 years old as a freshman and still has two years left to play before he can declare for the NFL draft. With his talent, Smith will undoubtedly be one of the best prospects when he enters the pros. That’s how talented Smith is as a freshman in college football. The Oregon Ducks have no answers for Smith in the Rose Bowl. He exploded in the first half and Oregon never recovered. Ohio State is one win away from returning to the National Championship for the first time since 2020. They will face the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl for a spot in the title game.