What Is The Shortest MLB Game In History? Fastest Baseball Games Over The Years

Louis Fargher
Here at SportsLens, we have taken a look at some MLB history and more specifically, what is the shortest game to ever occur in Baseball’s elite league?

Prior to the 2023 MLB season, America’s top league decided to make some adjustments to the rules – in hopes of keeping supporters both happy and entertained.

This came after baseball enthusiasts had become bored of some games taking a huge amount of time to finish – meaning the record for the longest game in history may never be broken.

However, we have decided to focus on the opposite – what is the shortest baseball game in history and could we see that record be broken?

Shortest Baseball Game In MLB History

The shortest game in MLB history came in September 1919, as the New York Giants and Philadelphia Phillies played out nine-innings after just 51 minutes.

Players were keen on finishing matches quickly back in 1919, as it meant they could return to the hinterlands for the winter.

Reports say that before the game, both teams agreed to finishing the match as quickly as possible, as the Phillies looked to close out a disappointing season.

Shortest Baseball Game In MLB History In Terms Of Innings

In September 2017, the Phillies were once again involved as they played at the Mets – resulting in the shortest MLB match in terms of innings.

A match has to go for at least five innings to count and after five, the Mets were leading 6-0 and in full control of the encounter.

The Phillies managed to pull three back towards the end of the sixth, however, the rain began to pour vigorously and the game was halted.

As the leading team had played five or more defensive innings, the result was left at 6-3 and is the shortest MLB game in history (relating to innings).

Top-10 Shortest Baseball Games In MLB Wild Card Era

Below we have taken a look at baseball’s five-fastest regular-season games, that have lasted for at least nine-innings in the ‘Wild Card’ era.

Rank Date Game Time
1 April 16th 2005 Chicago White Sox 2-1 Seattle Mariners 1h 39min
2 July 24 2002 Detroit Tigers 3-0 Kansas City Royals 1h 41min
T3 June 2 2010 Detroit Tigers 3-0 Cleavland 1h 44min
T3 May 10 2005 Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 Kansas City Royals 1h 44min
5 September 27 1998 Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 Detroit Tigers 1h 45min
6 June 27 1998 Atlanta Braves 2-0 Toronto Blue Jays 1h 46min
T7 April 25 2007 Seattle Mariners 2-0 Oakland Athletic 1h 47min
T7 August 25 2004 Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 Arizona Diamondbacks 1h 47min
T7 April 6 1997 Atlanta Braves 4-0 Chicago Cubs 1h 47min
T10 May 24 2001 Chicago Cubs 3-0 Cincinnati Reds 1h 48min
T10 August 4 1999 Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Atlanta Braves 1h 48min
T10 July 8 2008 Oakland Athletics 2-0 Seattle Mariners 1h 48min
Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
