What Is The KSI vs Tommy Fury Pay-Per-View Price?

One of the biggest influencer boxing bouts in history will take place this weekend, as British YouTuber KSI takes on Tommy Fury, live on Misfits X DAZN. Many supporters will be keen on viewing the spectacle, but how much will the pay-per-view cost?

How Much Will The KSI vs Tommy Fury Pay-Per-View Cost?

KSI will be looking to do what Jake Paul couldn’t and beat Tommy Fury, as both men step into the ring this Saturday in Manchester, England.

Boxing enthusiasts will be able to view the contest live on DAZN PPV, as KSI hosts another event on Misfits Boxing – a promotion he helped create.

KSI is not the only attraction on the card, as the under card is full of interesting bouts – for those involved with the influencer scene. The infamous Salt Papi takes on undefeated Slim Albaher, Walid Sharks looks to avenge his defeat against Deen The Great in a ill-willed rematch and MMA fighter, Anthony Taylor, will face British YouTube star, King Kenny.

The co-main event is also one you cannot miss, as American internet sensation, WWE Superstar and now boxer, Logan Paul, goes head-to-head with Dillon Danis. The buildup to this fight has been nothing short of chaotic, with Danis posting explicit images of Paul’s partner, Nina Agdal.

These images have lead to a series of lawsuits and legal actions against Danis on behalf of Nina Agdal, which adds further spice to the coming fight night.

KSI vs Tommy Fury Odds

KSI: +250

Fury: -325

If you are a DAZN subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to view KSI vs Tommy Fury on DAZN PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $54.99 pay-per-view price. The KSI vs Tommy Fury fight will likely get underway at approx. 6.30pm EST as the main card will be starting at around 2pm EST.

Boxing lovers have been slightly stunned by the price of $54.99, given these are internet stars and not professional boxers.

KSI is the obvious underdog going into the bout, at +250, as he faces the toughest challenge in his boxing career so far. Tommy Fury is expected to reign victorious after already defeating Jake Paul and is a -325 favourite to do the family name proud.

Pay-Per-View Price: $54.99 (DAZN PPV)

KSI vs Tommy Fury Fight Info

🥊 Misfits Fight: KSI vs Tommy Fury

KSI vs Tommy Fury 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 3 KO’s) | Tommy Fury (9-0-1, 2 KO’s)

KSI (5-0-1, 3 KO’s) | Tommy Fury (9-0-1, 2 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday October 14th

Saturday October 14th 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 6.30PM EST

Approx. 6.30PM EST 🏆 Title: MFB Cruiserweight Title

MFB Cruiserweight Title 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV

🏟 Venue: Manchester Arena | Manchester, England

Manchester Arena | Manchester, England 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI +250| Fury -325

