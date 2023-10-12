KSI vs Tommy Fury is just days away now with the two fighters meeting in the centre of the ring at the Manchester Arena on Saturday, 14 October. Both boxers are expected to earn an extremely lucrative purse for their main event bout on The Misfits Prime Card, but just how much is the winner expected to make from the fight?
KSI vs Tommy Fury Prize Money: Fight Purses
We are just days away from this highly anticipated super-fight between Tommy Fury and KSI at Misfits – The Prime Card. This crossover boxing bout is the co-headline fight at the Manchester Arena on Saturday night, alongside Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis.
Over 20,000 fans, whether that be boxing fans or fans of these superstar influencers, will be cheering their fighter to victory at a sold-out Manchester Arena on Saturday night.
Not only do we have the huge KSI vs Tommy Fury fight on our hands, as well as the co-main event between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, but there are several other big names from the social media influencer world fighting on the undercard too.
For KSI and Tommy Fury, both men are expected to make huge sums of money for this fight. KSI is an incredibly rich man of course and is used to being an extremely rich man now. For Tommy Fury, he is set to receive another huge purse following his win over Jake Paul at the beginning of the year.
In terms of fight purses, the exact details of what Fury and KSI will earn from their clash on Saturday night has not yet been officially announced. However, we do have some insight after comments made by former Fury opponent Jake Paul in the summer.
‘The Problem Child’ touched on the KSI vs Fury fight on his podcast ‘BS with Jake Paul’, commenting that ‘TNT’ isn’t earning anywhere near as much as he should be. Paul revealed that KSI has massively undervalued Fury’s worth, especially after becoming an even bigger draw following their fight back in February:
“KSI is offering you like $1.5m which is way underpaid for Tommy, especially coming off that win, Tommy should be making $5-6m and it’s crazy and bizarre to me that Tommy is even entertaining that.”
RELATED: KSI vs Tommy Fury Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds
How Much Will The KSI vs Tommy Fury Winner Make?
Both men are set to earn a fortune this weekend, but the question on everyone’s lips is just how much money will the winner make exactly?
Well, the answer to that question entirely depends on who wins the fight. Both men are expected to receive an individual fight purse, so depending on which man has their hand raised (see above) will determine how much the winner receives.
The winner of the bout will likely receive an additional purse on top of what they are already expected to take home. Do not be surprised if in the aftermath of the fight it is reported that the winner has earned far more than their original base purse states.
If KSI wins, which the best boxing betting apps feel he is unlikely to do at odds of +250, he could well earn the biggest purse of his boxing career. Similarly, if Tommy Fury is to get his hand raised, which the best offshore sportsbooks believe is the most likely outcome (-300 fav), he too could earn another lucrative purse similar to the Jake Paul fight.
RELATED: KSI Net Worth & Career Earnings | Tommy Fury Net Worth & Career Earnings
One thing we know for certain is that the winner will be in a fruitful position going forward. If that be ‘The Nightmare’, expect him to fight Jake Paul next year. Similarly, a win for Tommy Fury could see a highly-anticipated rematch with ‘The Problem Child’ next year at some stage.
There is narrative there for both men, regardless of who gets their hand raised on Saturday night. Of course, depending on how the fight plays out, a KSI vs Tommy Fury rematch isn’t entirely beyond the realms of possibility either.
Whatever happens on Saturday night in Manchester, both KSI and Tommy Fury are going to add a couple of million each to their worth, at least.
RELATED: KSI Boxing Record | Tommy Fury Boxing Record
KSI vs Tommy Fury – Fight Info
- 🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Tommy Fury
- 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Tommy Fury (9-0, 4 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 6:30PM EST
- 🏆 Title: MFB Cruiserweight Title
- 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV
- 🏟 Venue: Manchester Arena | Manchester, England
- 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI +250 | Fury -300
