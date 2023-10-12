Boxing News

KSI vs Tommy Fury Prize Money: How Much Money Will The Winner Make?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
KSI vs Tommy Fury - How Much Will The KSI vs Tommy Fury Winner Make?
KSI vs Tommy Fury - How Much Will The KSI vs Tommy Fury Winner Make?

KSI vs Tommy Fury is just days away now with the two fighters meeting in the centre of the ring at the Manchester Arena on Saturday, 14 October. Both boxers are expected to earn an extremely lucrative purse for their main event bout on The Misfits Prime Card, but just how much is the winner expected to make from the fight?

Best KSI vs Tommy Fury Free Bets

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Boxing 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets For Boxing 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Boxing Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$1000 Sportsbook Bonus For Boxing 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets For Boxing Betting 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
200% Bonus Up To $10,000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

 

KSI vs Tommy Fury Prize Money: Fight Purses

We are just days away from this highly anticipated super-fight between Tommy Fury and KSI at Misfits – The Prime Card. This crossover boxing bout is the co-headline fight at the Manchester Arena on Saturday night, alongside Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis.

Over 20,000 fans, whether that be boxing fans or fans of these superstar influencers, will be cheering their fighter to victory at a sold-out Manchester Arena on Saturday night.

Not only do we have the huge KSI vs Tommy Fury fight on our hands, as well as the co-main event between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, but there are several other big names from the social media influencer world fighting on the undercard too.

For KSI and Tommy Fury, both men are expected to make huge sums of money for this fight. KSI is an incredibly rich man of course and is used to being an extremely rich man now. For Tommy Fury, he is set to receive another huge purse following his win over Jake Paul at the beginning of the year.

In terms of fight purses, the exact details of what Fury and KSI will earn from their clash on Saturday night has not yet been officially announced. However, we do have some insight after comments made by former Fury opponent Jake Paul in the summer.

‘The Problem Child’ touched on the KSI vs Fury fight on his podcast ‘BS with Jake Paul’, commenting that ‘TNT’ isn’t earning anywhere near as much as he should be. Paul revealed that KSI has massively undervalued Fury’s worth, especially after becoming an even bigger draw following their fight back in February:

“KSI is offering you like $1.5m which is way underpaid for Tommy, especially coming off that win, Tommy should be making $5-6m and it’s crazy and bizarre to me that Tommy is even entertaining that.”

RELATED: KSI vs Tommy Fury Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

How Much Will The KSI vs Tommy Fury Winner Make?

Both men are set to earn a fortune this weekend, but the question on everyone’s lips is just how much money will the winner make exactly?

Well, the answer to that question entirely depends on who wins the fight. Both men are expected to receive an individual fight purse, so depending on which man has their hand raised (see above) will determine how much the winner receives.

The winner of the bout will likely receive an additional purse on top of what they are already expected to take home. Do not be surprised if in the aftermath of the fight it is reported that the winner has earned far more than their original base purse states.

If KSI wins, which the best boxing betting apps feel he is unlikely to do at odds of +250, he could well earn the biggest purse of his boxing career. Similarly, if Tommy Fury is to get his hand raised, which the best offshore sportsbooks believe is the most likely outcome (-300 fav), he too could earn another lucrative purse similar to the Jake Paul fight.

RELATED: KSI Net Worth & Career Earnings | Tommy Fury Net Worth & Career Earnings

One thing we know for certain is that the winner will be in a fruitful position going forward. If that be ‘The Nightmare’, expect him to fight Jake Paul next year. Similarly, a win for Tommy Fury could see a highly-anticipated rematch with ‘The Problem Child’ next year at some stage.

There is narrative there for both men, regardless of who gets their hand raised on Saturday night. Of course, depending on how the fight plays out, a KSI vs Tommy Fury rematch isn’t entirely beyond the realms of possibility either.

Whatever happens on Saturday night in Manchester, both KSI and Tommy Fury are going to add a couple of million each to their worth, at least.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of this celebrity crossover super-fight.

RELATED: KSI Boxing Record | Tommy Fury Boxing Record

KSI vs Tommy Fury – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Tommy Fury
  • 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Tommy Fury (9-0, 4 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 6:30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: MFB Cruiserweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Manchester Arena | Manchester, England
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI +250 | Fury -300

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
Deen The Great Misfits Boxing KSI vs Tommy Fury Undercard
Boxing News

LATEST Who Is Fighting On The KSI vs Tommy Fury, Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Undercard?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  6min
brycehall
Boxing News
Bare Knuckle Fighter Bryce Hall Makes Bold Prediction For KSI vs Tommy Fury & Backs Dillon Danis To Beat Logan Paul
Author image Louis Fargher  •  51min

TikTok star/Bare Knuckle fighter, Bryce Hall, has given his prediction for KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis. The American influencer has picked both KSI and Logan…

Logan Paul Boxing - Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis
Boxing News
Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Prize Money: How Much Money Will The Winner Make?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis is co-headlines on ‘The Prime Card’ this weekend at this huge Misfits Boxing event from the Manchester Arena. Both boxers are expected to earn an…

KSI vs Tommy Fury - How Much Will The KSI vs Tommy Fury Winner Make?
Boxing News
KSI vs Tommy Fury Prize Money: How Much Money Will The Winner Make?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
Misfits Boxing 1
Boxing News
Why Is Saturday’s KSI vs Tommy Fury, Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Event Called The Misfits PRIME Card?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  4h
Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Boxing
Boxing News
Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Fight?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  22h
paulagdal 1
Boxing News
Will Nina Agdal Be Ringside For The Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Fight?
Author image Louis Fargher  •  23h
Arrow to top