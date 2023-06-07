Ahead of Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana this weekend at UFC 289, we decided to take a deep dive into the MMA career of Amanda Nunes. Read on to find out more about her professional MMA record, previous fights, her UFC title record and how many knockouts she has on her resumé.

Amanda Nunes MMA Record

Amanda Nunes turned professional back in 2008 when she actually lost her MMA debut via submission to Ana Maria. Since then, Nunes has had another 26 professional MMA fights, winning 22 of them which includes 15 victories in the UFC.

Nunes’ career has been an example of arguably the best mixed martial arts careers of all time, certainly the greatest female MMA career ever seen. She now boasts a record of 22-5 (1 NC) with 17 stoppage victories. This includes 13 wins by knockout and four submission victories. The 35-year-old aims to progress to 23-5 this weekend and retain her UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title in the process.

The fight is set to headline UFC 289 at the Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday night. Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana is the star attraction, with some stellar fights also on the main card and prelims beforehand.

Charles Oliveira aims to get back to winning ways after losing his UFC Lightweight Title last time out. He faces Beneil Dariush in a compelling lightweight match-up in the co-main event. That is the chief support this weekend, but all eyes will certainly be on the main event – Nunes vs Aldana.

The Brazilian MMA star will be hopeful of defending her UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title for a sixth time, winning her 11th UFC title fight in the process. Nunes is of course also the UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion.

‘The Lioness’ has won 10 UFC title fights in total. Nunes has won seven title fights at 135-pounds as well as three title fights at 145-pounds. Quite a remarkable achievement.

As previously mentioned, Amanda Nunes made her professional MMA debut almost 15 years ago now. She was on a Prime: MMA Championship 2 card where she in fact lost to a submission in the very first round. She then bounced back in an emphatic way, winning the next six of her fights – all by knockout.

Nunes then had three more fights as a pro MMA fighter before signing a deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). ‘The Lioness’ made her UFC debut at UFC 163 back in August 2013, winning by knockout in the very first round in her home country of Brazil.

Nunes then won her next fight in the UFC before suffering her first defeat in the organisation to Cat Zingano at UFC 178. Nunes lost the fight via TKO in Round 3 of the contest, but just like before when she suffered defeat, Nunes bounced back in an incredible way.

The 35-year-old won three fights in a row against Shayna Baszler, Sara McCann and Valentina Shevchenko which ultimately won Nunes a title shot in her next fight. She fought Miesha Tate for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title at UFC 200, winning in the very first round by submission.

The Brazilian then successfully defended her UFC crown on three occasions against Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko and Raquel Pennington before daring to be great. Nunes stepped up to featherweight and challenged the highly feared Cris Cyborg for her UFC Women’s Featherweight Title.

In arguably her most destructive and impressive performance to date, Nunes annihilated Cyborg in 51 seconds to become a two-weight UFC champion. Nunes then defended her 135-pound title again against Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie, before then defending her featherweight title on two occasions against Felicia Spencer and Megan Anderson respectively.

Nunes then suffered only the second defeat of her UFC career to Juliana Peña at UFC 269. She lost the fight via submission in the second round, but of course avenged that loss last time out. Nunes won the rematch with Peña at UFC 277 last time out, winning via unanimous decision.

There is no denying that Nunes is one of the greatest mixed martial artists to ever live. She is certainly the greatest female MMA fighter to ever grace the octagon, that is for sure.

The Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title fight is truly compelling and has captured the attention of MMA fans from all around the world. We are now just days away from the contest, with both ladies confident of knocking their counterpart out.

In the lead up to the fight, Amanda Nunes is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -325. However, Irene Aldana is currently priced around at +250 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset and rip the title from the champion.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Nunes vs Aldana fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt the biggest fight of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 289! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

Amanda Nunes Vs Irene Aldana – UFC 289 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana 📊 Records: Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO’s) | Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO’s)

Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO’s) | Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO’s) 📅 Date: June 10, 2023

June 10, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Rogers Arena | Vancouver, Canada

Rogers Arena | Vancouver, Canada 🎲 Fight Odds: Nunes -325 | Aldana +250

