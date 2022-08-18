What Belts Are On The Line In Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

ANTHONY JOSHUA aims to become a three-time heavyweight champion of the world as he challenges Oleksandr Usyk for the IBF, WBA-Super and WBO world titles. This is Usyk’s first defence of his three world championship crowns, meanwhile this is the 12th consecutive world title fight for ‘AJ’.

Here at SportsLens we will inform you on everything you need to know about what belts are on the line in this super-fight, who holds the world championship belts and an insight into the Usyk vs Joshua 2 fight.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Fight Analysis

This highly-anticipated heavyweight rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua has captured the imagination of fight fans all around the world.

There are so many questions that will be answered come Saturday night at the Jeddah Super Dome in front of 35,000 fans as both Usyk and Joshua aim for heavyweight supremacy in their bout for three of the four recognised world honours.

Joshua has fought in Saudi Arabia before, back in December 2019 when he defeated Andy Ruiz by unanimous decision after his shock defeat a few months prior. For Usyk, this is his first taste of boxing in the Middle-East, but the 35-year-old won’t be phased one bit.

The fight is quite simply massive. Joshua knows what he needs to do to win, as does Usyk. Now it’s just a waiting game as we embark on another super-fight in the ever exciting heavyweight division.

What Belts Are On The Line?

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua are battling it out for the WBA-Super, WBO and IBF World Heavyweight Titles come the 20th August.

Usyk won the belts back in 2021 in the first fight against Joshua in London, when he won a unanimous decision against the hometown hero.

This is the first time the Ukrainian aims to defend the three belts he won back in September, but the 35-year-old defended world titles on numerous occasions in the cruiserweight division.

The only belt not on the line on Saturday night is the WBC Title, currently held by Tyson Fury. The winner of Saturday night’s mega-fight could well see themselves in an undisputed heavyweight title fight in 2023.

Who Are The Current Belt Holders?

Apart from Tyson Fury who currently holds the WBC belt and the Ring Magazine belt as well, one man currently holds all of the rest of them. That man is Oleksandr Usyk.

The Ukrainian won the rest of the world heavyweight titles after beating Britain’s Anthony Joshua by unanimous decision back in September 2021.

Usyk holds the WBA Super, IBF and WBO world heavyweight title belts, which are regarded as three of the four recognised titles. The other being Fury’s WBC title. Usyk also claimed the IBO world heavyweight title against Joshua, but it isn’t globally recognised as one of the main four titles in world boxing.

Here is a list of the current recognised heavyweight champions:

WBA-Super Champion – Oleksandr Usyk

IBF Champion – Oleksandr Usyk

WBC Champion – Tyson Fury

WBO Champion – Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Oleksandr Usyk 2/5 Anthony Joshua 7/4 Draw 16/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

