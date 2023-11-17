Barcelona president Joan Laporta has sent a message of support to manager Xavi, saying he is delighted with the work the Spanish coach has done.

Xavi’s Barcelona Struggling To Play Effective And Attractive Soccer

Xavi helped Barcelona to the La Liga title in his first full year as manager but failed to take them deep into the UEFA Champions League. This season, he is expected to target continental as well as domestic glory.

Barca have had their moments under Xavi in the 2023-24 season, but they have not been as dominant as one would expect. Over the last month, Barcelona have lost twice in five games in all competitions. They fell to a 2-1 defeat to bitter rivals Real Madrid before losing 1-0 to Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League. Additionally, questions have been raised about the Blaugrana’s style of play, with them often failing to play the attractive brand of soccer they pride themselves on.

Laporta Sends Xavi An Encouraging Message

Although Xavi’s job at Barcelona looks secure at the moment, the Spanish tactician cannot take his employment for granted. A string of bad results could very well put his future up in the air. So, he would be happy to know that President Laporta still has complete faith in his abilities.

Laporta said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“We are well placed in the Champions League and in LaLiga.

“We are with Xavi. I want to make it very clear, just as Deco and the members of my board have made it clear, that we are totally at the side of our coach and that we are proud to have Xavi as coach.”

He concluded by adding:

“Here we are a team, we close ranks. At this moment it is very important to be together. Now all the injured players will return and Xavi will have all the names available. We are in a process and the important thing is how it ends. Here we are working to be strong in the final straight.”

Since taking charge of his boyhood club in November 2021, Xavi has managed 107 games, taking the Catalans to 68 wins, 18 draws, and 21 defeats.