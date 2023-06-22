Washington Wizards Trade Chris Paul To Golden State

Chris Paul’s short stint with the Washington Wizards has come to an end after he was involved in a trade that sent him to the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State is also trading 2022 second-rounder Ryan Rollins to Washington as part of Poole-CP3 deal, sources said. https://t.co/sI1L23FPrE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2023

The Wizards receive shooting guard Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, a protected first round pick in 2030 and a second round pick in 2027. In the grand scheme of things it’s not that much to give up. But getting Jordan Poole in the deal is very good for the Wizards. There have been talks of the team willing to move on from Poole due to his and the Warriors relationship.

The altercation between him and Draymond Green before the season is what kind of sparked the division between the two sides. Some will say that the warriors gave up too much for an aging point guard, but nevertheless, a backcourt of Steph Curry and Paul will be fun to watch.

Paul was originally traded from the Suns to the Wizards in the Bradley Beal trade.

For this Warriors team, Chris Paul perfectly fits their win now agenda. Paul is regarded as one of the greatest point guards for almost two decades, but has never won the illustrious NBA Championship. Winning a championship would further solidify Paul’s chances of making it to the Hall of Fame even though he will probably get in due to his statistics alone.

The Golden State Warriors are +1200 to win the NBA Finals in 2024 according to California sportsbooks.

The Warriors have secured a game-changing player whose skill set, leadership, and defensive prowess align perfectly with their existing roster. His veteran presence and playoff experience elevate the team’s overall competitiveness. The addition of Chris Paul cements the Warriors as serious championship contenders and sets the stage for an exciting new chapter in Golden State’s storied basketball legacy.