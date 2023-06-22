NBA

Washington Wizards Trade Chris Paul To Golden State

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
chrispaul49394
chrispaul49394

Chris Paul’s short stint with the Washington Wizards has come to an end after he was involved in a trade that sent him to the Golden State Warriors.

 

The Wizards receive shooting guard Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, a protected first round pick in 2030 and a second round pick in 2027. In the grand scheme of things it’s not that much to give up. But getting Jordan Poole in the deal is very good for the Wizards. There have been talks of the team willing to move on from Poole due to his and the Warriors relationship.

https://www.si.com/.image/t_share/MTg4NDQ4MTA4MTM1MzI3MzQ4/usatsi_17994116_168390270_lowres.jpg

The altercation between him and Draymond Green before the season is what kind of sparked the division between the two sides. Some will say that the warriors gave up too much for an aging point guard, but nevertheless, a backcourt of Steph Curry and Paul will be fun to watch.

Paul was originally traded from the Suns to the Wizards in the Bradley Beal trade.

For this Warriors team, Chris Paul perfectly fits their win now agenda. Paul is regarded as one of the greatest point guards for almost two decades, but has never won the illustrious NBA Championship. Winning a championship would further solidify Paul’s chances of making it to the Hall of Fame even though he will probably get in due to his statistics alone.

The Golden State Warriors are +1200 to win the NBA Finals in 2024 according to California sportsbooks.

The Warriors have secured a game-changing player whose skill set, leadership, and defensive prowess align perfectly with their existing roster. His veteran presence and playoff experience elevate the team’s overall competitiveness. The addition of Chris Paul cements the Warriors as serious championship contenders and sets the stage for an exciting new chapter in Golden State’s storied basketball legacy.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz c11e86a0bcf709bd7f0b6f64d218596f
NBA

LATEST Marcus Smart Was Blindsided By Boston Celtics Trading Him

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h
rsz errr
NBA
How To Bet On The NBA Draft 2023 in Utah | UT Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  7h

Utah sports betting sites are ready to go for this year’s NBA Draft and we’ve found some incredible bonus offers including completely free bets that provide awesome value. If you…

rsz errr
NBA
How To Bet On The NBA Draft 2023 in Texas | TX Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  7h

Texas sports betting sites are ready to go for this year’s NBA Draft and we’ve found some incredible bonus offers including completely free bets that provide awesome value. If you…

rsz errr
NBA
How To Bet On The NBA Draft 2023 in South Dakota | SD Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  7h
rsz errr
NBA
How To Bet On The NBA Draft 2023 in South Carolina | SC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  7h
rsz errr
NBA
How To Bet On The NBA Draft 2023 in Maine | ME Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  7h
rsz errr
NBA
How To Bet On The NBA Draft 2023 in Minnesota | MN Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  7h
Arrow to top