Vikings WR Justin Jefferson demands recognition for MVP award

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson believes with the caliber of season he is having, he deserves to be in the mix to win the MVP award this season.

Jefferson is one of the five frontrunners to win the award according to odds from BetOnline, but is unlikely to push in front of quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow or Jalen Hurts before the season ends.

The 23-year-old from LSU (+4000) trails the Vegas favorite Mahomes (-600) who is followed by Allen (+600), Burrow (+900) and Hurts (+1100) with just two weeks of regular season football to go.

RELATED: Denver Broncos Fire Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett

Does Justin Jefferson deserve MVP consideration? pic.twitter.com/b6bTeO26mw — PFF (@PFF) December 27, 2022

Jefferson was named to the All-Pro second team in his rookie and sophomore seasons whilst earning three consecutive Pro Bowl honors since entering the league and is in contention for an All-Pro first team spot this year.

RELATED: Another QB Shakeup For The New York Jets

Minnesota’s star man leads the NFL in receiving yards with 1,756 ahead of Miami’s Tyreek Hill (1,632), Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs (1,325), Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown (1,304) and Las Vegas’ Davante Adams (1,290).

#Vikings WR Justin Jefferson on breaking Randy Moss’s single-season record for receiving yards: “It’s very difficult to be in competition with him and break the records that he has set. To actually do it… it’s definitely God’s blessing. But it’s more than just me.” @FOX9 pic.twitter.com/oxcr7TVgWD — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) December 24, 2022

Jefferson is just 209 yards shy of the NFL receiving yards record in a single season and can smash the record across the Vikings’ next two games against the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, both on the road.

The NFL MVP has been criticised as a ‘QB award’ in recent years with the last non-QB to win the honor being former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson in 2012.

Content You May Like