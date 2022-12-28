NFL

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson demands recognition for MVP award

Author image
Joe Lyons
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
DFS ranks value week 18 2021 scaled 1
DFS ranks value week 18 2021 scaled 1
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson believes with the caliber of season he is having, he deserves to be in the mix to win the MVP award this season.

Jefferson is one of the five frontrunners to win the award according to odds from BetOnline, but is unlikely to push in front of quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow or Jalen Hurts before the season ends.

The 23-year-old from LSU (+4000) trails the Vegas favorite Mahomes (-600) who is followed by Allen (+600), Burrow (+900) and Hurts (+1100) with just two weeks of regular season football to go.

RELATED: Denver Broncos Fire Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett

Jefferson was named to the All-Pro second team in his rookie and sophomore seasons whilst earning three consecutive Pro Bowl honors since entering the league and is in contention for an All-Pro first team spot this year.

RELATED: Another QB Shakeup For The New York Jets

Minnesota’s star man leads the NFL in receiving yards with 1,756 ahead of Miami’s Tyreek Hill (1,632), Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs (1,325), Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown (1,304) and Las Vegas’ Davante Adams (1,290).

Jefferson is just 209 yards shy of the NFL receiving yards record in a single season and can smash the record across the Vikings’ next two games against the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, both on the road.

The NFL MVP has been criticised as a ‘QB award’ in recent years with the last non-QB to win the honor being former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson in 2012.

Content You May Like

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Sports betting writer at Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Sports betting writer at Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
DFS ranks value week 18 2021 scaled 1
NFL

BREAKING Vikings WR Justin Jefferson demands recognition for MVP award

Author image Joe Lyons  •  1h
jalen hurts and miles sanders
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles 363 Rushing Yards Against Packers is Top-20 of All-Time
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 29 2022

It was quite a night for the Eagles on Sunday Night Football as they ran the ball down the throats of the Green Bay Packers all evening. Big nights for…

1002373192
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Thanksgiving Football In Illinois | Illinois Sports Betting Sites For NFL
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 24 2022

Place a bet on NFL Thanksgiving football in Illinois via the Sportsbooks on this page. Sign-up with our top sports betting sites for NFL below and they also give you…

texas nfl 1
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Thanksgiving Football In Alaska | Alaska Sports Betting Sites For NFL
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 24 2022
christian mccaffrey panthers promo
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Thanksgiving Football In North Carolina | North Carolina Sports Betting For NFL
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 24 2022
Matthew Stafford of LA Rams
NFL
California Sports Betting Sites For NFL Thankgiving Football | California Sportsbooks For NFL
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 24 2022
saquon barkley giants titans
NFL
Betting On NFL Thanksgiving Football In Kentucky | Kentucky Sports Betting Sites For NFL
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 24 2022
Arrow to top