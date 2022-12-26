Another QB Shakeup for the New York Jets

New York Jets quarterback Mike White has been cleared by doctors and expected to start for the rest of the season.

#Jets QB Mike White has been cleared for contact and is on track to start on Sunday against Seattle, per @BrianCoz. The Jets are very much alive in the AFC after all the results of Week 16. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 26, 2022

White has been out for the past two weeks with multiple broken ribs. He sustained the injury when they played the Buffalo Bills. He was able to stay in the game somehow. The Jets have gone 0-2 since his injury. Quarterback and former second overall pick in 2021 Zach Wilson has been filling in, but to no avail.

Wilson started 9 games this season and was benched for Mike White. Wilson was then a healthy scratch for weeks 12-14 then was pushed into the backup role.

It seems like Wilson’s time in New York is over due to his poor performance. In his career with the New York Jets, Wilson has an 8-13 record completing an abysmal 55.2% of his passes throwing 15 touchdowns to 18 interceptions. The accuracy for Wilson has held him back ever since he was drafted. There were these concerns in the pre-draft process, but his athleticism and arm talent alone is what propelled him to the second overall pick.

Mike White has been much better as the quarterback of the New York Jets. He is more accurate than Wilson completing 64.4% of his passes in his career. He has started three games this season, and has a record of 1-2.

The Jets still have a path to the playoffs despite losing three straight. All the Jets have to do is win out against Seattle and Miami, and the New England Patriots must lose one of their next two games. It does not seem to difficult now with Mike White under center. He genuinely gives the Jets a better chance to win.

The Jets are currently +500 to make the playoffs according to NFL betting sites. The change to Mike White at quarterback could be a recipe for success for them to sneak in.