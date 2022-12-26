Site News

Denver Broncos Fire Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett

Owen Jones
Hackett
Hackett
The Denver Broncos have finally parted ways with first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

This comes after the embarrassing loss to the Los Angeles Rams 51-14. He took over and they now have one of the worst offenses in the league. In the last ten seasons, the 2022 Broncos have had more games with under 17 points. Hackett is now the second head coach to get fired mid-season for the second year in a row. Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is the other coach to achieve this.

https://www.footballoutsiders.com/files/styles/article_thumbnail/public/coverphotos/WilsonRus12_17.jpg
Russell Wilson

Newly acquired quarterback Russell Wilson has not helped the Broncos and Hackett’s success this season. Ever since being traded from Seattle, Wilson has had his worst statistical season of his career. He has completed a career low 60% of his passes with only 12 touchdowns to 9 interceptions. The Broncos are seemingly stuck with Wilson for at least a few more seasons as he signed a five-year extension with the team before the season.

Wilson’s and the Broncos as a whole have some blame to go to Hackett but not all. The head coach of a failing team is almost always the first to go when the team has a tough season. The same thing can be said about the Carolina Panthers and the firing of Matt Rhule.

https://denverfan.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/GettyImages-1429749434-e1666288918113.jpg
Jerry Rosburg

Senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg will be the interim head coach. He was hired by Hackett to aid him in clock management strategy. It will be interesting to see who will become a candidate to be the head coach of the Denver Broncos next season. Sean Payton was reportedly building up his own coaching staff so he could be the leading candidate for Denver.

It is not a good situation given all the draft capital they’ve given up for Russell Wilson. Maybe a coaching change for this entire team could help them in the future.

Owen Jones

My name is Owen Jones and I am a freelance sports writer for Sportslens. I recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. My main goal is to share my sports knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as I can.
