Vikings Injury Report: Justin Jefferson could return as soon as Week 11 for Minnesota

Zach Wolpin
The Minnesota Vikings have been without All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson for the past four games. The 24-year-old injured his hamstring late in Week 5 vs. the Chiefs. His injury was serious enough to where the Vikings had to place him on the IR. Jefferson’s four-week stay on the IR is over and his return is looming. 

The Vikings opened his 21-day practice window this week. He now has the next three weeks to get fully prepared to play. Head coach Kevin O’Connell noted that it’s unlikely to see Jefferson in Week 10 vs. the Saints. Jefferson will continue to rehab and get ready for whenever the Vikings feel he’s ready to return.

After a long wait, Justin Jeefferson’s return to Minnesota is on the horizon


Justin Jefferson is not the typical WR in the NFL and the Vikings know they have an elite talent in him. With that, they’ve been playing it extra cautious with his hamstring injury. The Vikings have plans of singing the 24-year-old longterm after this season and they don’t want him dealing with a lingering injury. Minnesota gave him the time he needed on the IR and still has another three weeks to get back into a game.

Before his hamstring injury in Week 5, Jefferson was on pace for another huge season. He has 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns. That’s an average of (114.2) yards per game. Over a 17-game season, that would give Jefferson over 1,900+ receiving yards. A 17-game season isn’t happening this year, but that doesn’t mean Jefferson won’t still dominate when he returns.


A huge reason for Jefferon’s return is the team’s success in their last four games. After a 1-4 start to the season, the Vikings have won four straight and are now 5-4. If the season ended today, they would be the 7th seed in the NFC playoffs. Kirk Cousins is out for the season with an Achilles injury, but Minnesota brought in some backup to help them win.

Joshua Dobbs was traded to the Vikings at the deadline from the Cardinals. Rookie Jaren Hall started in Week 9 but left the game early with signs of a concussion. With little to no experience with the Vikings, Dobbs was quickly thrown into the game and led the team on a game-winning drive. That success was enough for the Vikings to feel comfortable bringing Justin Jefferson back. He’ll easily be the best WR that Dobbs will have played with in his career.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
