After three weeks in the 2023 NFL season, we have a small sample size of what certain teams look like. The Dolphins, Eagles, 49ers, and Chiefs all look like Super Bowl contenders. Then there are others like the Broncos and Bears who couldn’t have started the season any worse. Denver had 70 points scored against them in Week 3 when they played the Dolphins.

Chicago lost 41-10 to the Chiefs who could have scored more points. However, they threw their backup QB in when the game got out of hand. Additionally, the 49ers’ offense and defense are elite once again. The only thing stopping San Francisco this season is injuries.

For the 2023 season, our football experts at Sports Lens will make weekly NFL picks and predictions each week. Check out our Week 4 expert picks and predictions below.

Week 4 Anthony Owen Zach Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers Lions -1.5 Packers +1.5 Lions -1.5 Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London Jaguars -3 Jaguars -3 Jaguars -3 Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Dolphins +2.5 Bills -2.5 Dolphins +2.5 Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers Vikings -3.5 Vikings -3.5 Vikings -3.5 Denver Broncos @ Chicago Bears Bears +3 Broncos -3 Broncos -3 Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns Browns -2.5 Browns -2.5 Browns -2.5 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Houston Texans Texans +3 Steelers -3 Steelers -3 Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts Rams +1 Colts -1 Rams +1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints Bucs +3 Bucs +3 Saints -3 Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles Eagles -8 Eagles -8 Eagles -8 Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennesee Titans Bengals -2.5 Bengals -2.5 Bengals -2.5 Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers Chargers -6 Raiders +6 Raiders +6 New England Patriots @ Dallas Cowboys Patriots +6.5 Cowboys -6.5 Cowboys -6.5 Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers 49ers -14 Cardinals +14 49ers -14 Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets Chiefs -9.5 Chiefs -9.5 Chiefs -9.5 Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants Seahawks +1.5 Seahawks +1.5 Giants -1.5 Season Record 24-24 30-18 26-22 NFL Week 4 Consensus Picks All three of our NFL experts picked these teams to cover the spread in Week 4: Vikings (-3.5)

Chiefs (-9.5)

Eagles (-8)

Best NFL Week 4 Bets

Here are our best NFL Week 4 bets for the 2023 season:

Anthony: The Ravens are 21-4 against the Browns in their last 25 matchups, with 2 of those losses coming in overtime. But the circumstances are a bit different this time around, with Baltimore dealing with serious injury issues and Cleveland boasting a historically dominant defense through the first three weeks.

The Ravens were unable to overcome the absence of some of their key players last week and lost by 3 at home to the Colts. Meanwhile, the Browns allowed 5 first downs and 94 total yards of offense against the Titans. If the injury report doesn’t improve for Baltimore, then 2.5 points could be a low number for the spread and potentially easy money for Browns bettors.

Zach: In Week 3, the Dallas Cowboys were stunned 28-16 on the road by the Arizona Cardinals. Their offense scored only one touchdown vs. vs. Arizona and had trouble in the red zone. Heading into their Week 4 matchup vs. the Patriots, the Cowboys will be hungry for a win. They let a winnable game slip away from them last Sunday. Dallas doesn’t want to make the same mistake as New England.

Through three games, the Patriots are averaging (17.3) points. The Cowboys have only allowed an average of (12.6) points over their first three games. Their defense could prove to be too much on Sunday for Mac Jones and the Patriots’ offense. New England and Dallas have not played in the regular season since 2021. The Cowboys will be looking for a bounce-back win vs. the Patriots.

Bet on the Cowboys -6.5 (-115)

Owen: The Cincinnati Bengals bounced back in a 19-16 win against the Los Angeles Rams. Even though Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is not 100%, the Bengals should easily go out on the road and win-handedly against the Tennessee Titans. The Bengals may not be able to run the ball much against a stout Tennessee front, but the Titans cornerbacks will have a tough day dealing with the likes of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The Titans have one of the worst offenses and offensive lines in the NFL. The Bengals got to Matthew Stafford with 6 sacks. It will probably be the same song and dance this week as Tannehill was sacked five times by arguably the best defense in football in the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals’ defense will get to the QB no matter what. Expect more pressure towards Tannehill and a comfortable win for the Bengals.