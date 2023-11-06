After a season-ending Achilles injury to Kirk Cousins in Week 8, the Vikings were left in a tough spot. Cousins was having an incredible season for Minnesota and they’d won three straight. With the veteran signal-caller out, the Vikings had to start rookie Jaren Hall. The team traded for Joshua Dobbs just last week, but he didn’t have enough experience yet with Minnesota.

Hall was ruled out early in the game with a concussion and Dobbs was the only active QB left on the roster for the Vikings. Despite barely knowing his teammates or the playbook, Joshua Dobbs led the Vikings to their fourth-straight win. He shook off a tough start and threw the game-winning touchdown to beat the Falcons. Minnesota is now 5-4 and would be in the playoffs if the season ended today.

Joshua Dobbs made a relief appearance for the Vikings in Week 9 and led them to a win vs. the Falcons

Joshua Dobbs was traded to the Vikings on Tuesday… He balled out vs. Falcons today: 20/30

158 YDS

3 TOT TD

CLUTCH W 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YyfzWLRLN1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 5, 2023

The Minnesota Vikings are the fifth team that Joshua Dobbs has been with since 2022, but the 28-year-old has had a special 2023 season. Dobbs was traded to the Cardinals right before the start of the season and was thrown in right away at QB. He went 1-7 in his time with Arizona. After Kirk Cousins’ injury, the Vikings acted fast and traded for Joshua Dobbs.

Going into Week 8, Dobbs had taken zero snaps with the offense. Minnesota was fully prepared to let rookie Jaren Hall play the entire game. Dobbs was truly an emergency option. When Hall went out, Dobbs was suddenly thrown into the game with little to no experience with the Vikings. He started with a fumble on each of his first two drives but found his composure as the game went on.

Joshua Dobbs landed in Minnesota early Wednesday morning. On Sunday, he comes off the bench and is on the verge of pulling off a miracle in Atlanta. Crazy. pic.twitter.com/COkDSGY8Ke — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 5, 2023

When the game was over, Joshua Dobbs finished 20-30 for 158 yards and two passing touchdowns. He added another team-high 66 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Dobbs truly went into an impossible situation and found a way to get his team a win. If he could do that with little to no experience, imagine what he could do in a few weeks time.

The Vikings are still very much in playoff contention this season. Their offense could potentially get back an even bigger boost in the near future if Justin Jefferson returns. He was on the IR with a hamstring injury but could return this week if the team and doctors feel he can play.