NFL

Arizona Cardinals Josh Dobbs Traded To The Vikings

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
r1245791 1296x729 16 9
r1245791 1296x729 16 9

In wake of the devastating season-ending Achilles injury to Kirk Cousins, the Minnesota Vikings have traded for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs.

 

This comes after Head Coach Jonathan Gannon came out and said Dobbs was gonna start in Week ( versus the Cleveland Browns. Then the next day, Gannon switched on a dime and said it would either be rookie Clayton Tune or Kyler Murray coming off his knee injury. It will likely be Tune who gets the start for the Cardinals in Week 9.

The Cardinals only gave up Dobbs and a seventh round pick for a sixth round pick from the Vikings. However, rookie QB Jarren Hall is preparing to start against the Atlanta Falcons. Dobbs could also be ready to play as well.

https://gray-kpho-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/UrpnDH1qgkz45THfbEhdXWhgpgQ=/1200x675/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/XR5X754X5RGEJK3YQCCFSFKXRI.jpg

Trading for Dobbs could help the Vikings’ chances to make the playoffs as the are currently the 7th seed in the NFC. This also gives the chance that Justin Jefferson could come back from injury sooner rather than later. With this move, the Vikings are trying to compete for a playoff spot, so it would seem that other players on the team are not likely to be moved.

The Minnesota Vikings are +1000 to win the NFC North according to Minnesota sportsbooks.

For fantasy football purposes, this is good news for the pass catchers like Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson. Dobbs is not the most accurate quarterback, but has much needed experience at the quarterback position than what they have currently.

The Vikings are not done making moves as they just traded guard Ezra Cleveland to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth round pick. The team did sign veteran guard Dalton Risner, so Cleveland was simply expendable at this point. A good get for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
r1245791 1296x729 16 9
NFL

LATEST Arizona Cardinals Josh Dobbs Traded To The Vikings

Author image Owen Jones  •  27min
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat 1040x572 1
NFL
Chicago Bears Trade For Montez Sweat
Author image Owen Jones  •  1h

The Chicago Bears have acquired edge rusher Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders in exchange for a 2024 second round pick. Trade: Commanders and Bears have agreed to a trade…

USATSI 21769285 168397130 lowres
NFL
NFL Thursday Night Football Public Betting: 75% pick Tennessee Titans spread
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h

See what keen observers and avid fans are expecting to happen in this week’s Thursday Night Football clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans as we take a look…

Najee Harris
NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  3h
Lamar Jackson
NFL
NFL Week 9 Schedule 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Betting Trends & Moneyline Odds
Author image Olly Taliku  •  3h
USATSI 21770066 168397130 lowres
NFL
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games
Author image Joe Lyons  •  4h
USATSI 21770896 168397130 lowres
NFL
NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels
Author image Joe Lyons  •  5h
Arrow to top