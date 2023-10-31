Arizona Cardinals Josh Dobbs Traded To The Vikings

In wake of the devastating season-ending Achilles injury to Kirk Cousins, the Minnesota Vikings have traded for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs.

This comes after Head Coach Jonathan Gannon came out and said Dobbs was gonna start in Week ( versus the Cleveland Browns. Then the next day, Gannon switched on a dime and said it would either be rookie Clayton Tune or Kyler Murray coming off his knee injury. It will likely be Tune who gets the start for the Cardinals in Week 9.

The Cardinals only gave up Dobbs and a seventh round pick for a sixth round pick from the Vikings. However, rookie QB Jarren Hall is preparing to start against the Atlanta Falcons. Dobbs could also be ready to play as well.

Trading for Dobbs could help the Vikings’ chances to make the playoffs as the are currently the 7th seed in the NFC. This also gives the chance that Justin Jefferson could come back from injury sooner rather than later. With this move, the Vikings are trying to compete for a playoff spot, so it would seem that other players on the team are not likely to be moved.

The Minnesota Vikings are +1000 to win the NFC North according to Minnesota sportsbooks.

For fantasy football purposes, this is good news for the pass catchers like Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson. Dobbs is not the most accurate quarterback, but has much needed experience at the quarterback position than what they have currently.

The Vikings are not done making moves as they just traded guard Ezra Cleveland to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth round pick. The team did sign veteran guard Dalton Risner, so Cleveland was simply expendable at this point. A good get for the Jacksonville Jaguars.