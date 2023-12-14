NFL

Vikings Injury Report: Alexander Mattison Ruled Out For Saturday

Owen Jones
The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out starting running back Alexander Mattison for Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

 

Mattison suffered an ankle injury in last week’s versus the Las Vegas Raiders. The severity of the ankle injury is not known, but it is believed to be a high-ankle sprain. This would mean he will be out for at least this week and maybe beyond this week as well. High ankle sprains are difficult to project. Some players can not miss anytime or miss 2-3 weeks. It looks like Mattison will be on that 2-3 week timeline.

Mattison has been the backup to Dalvin Cook for the past three season, and just signed a new contract extension with the Vikings. The production has not really been all that great as Mattison is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry and still does not have a rushing touchdown this season.

 

The next man up in the running back room is second year player Ty Chandler. Chandler has been the the complement to Mattison once Cam Akers had been out for the season. He has a ton of speed and the ability to break off a long run. Chandler also does well catching passes out of the backfield. He does have a better yards per carry than Mattison at 4.1, but this offense may not be the same with Nick Mullens under center.

The Minnesota Vikings are +3 against the Cincinnati Bengals according to Minnesota sportsbooks.

Either way this game should be a very competitive one as both teams are on the cusp of being in the playoff picture. However, it all depends on what backup quarterback has the better game. The Bengals being favored makes sense since they have the healthier roster on offense.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news.
Owen Jones


NFL

