Vikings Depth Chart: Nick Mullens will start in place of Joshua Dobbs for Minnesota in Week 15

Zach Wolpin
After a 3-0 win in Week 14, the Minnesota Vikings are now 7-6 this season. Injuries have derailed the team from reaching their true potential in 2023. They lost Kirk Cousins in Week 8 due to a torn Achilles and Justin Jefferson missed extended time with a hamstring injury. Minnesota has already started three different QBs this season. 

In their last game against the Raiders, the Vikings narrowly won 3-0. Joshua Dobbs started the game and was benched in the fourth quarter for backup Nick Mullens. Ahead of Minnesota’s Week 15 matchup vs. the Vikings, head coach Kevin O’Connell announced that Mullens will be the starter. After four straight starts, Dobbs is finally headed to the bench for the Vikings.

Will Nick Mullens be able to pull out a win for the Vikings in Week 15?


When Kirk Cousins went down earlier this season, the Vikings knew they needed to make a move at QB. At the time, they only had one active QB on the roster, rookie Jaren Hall. He did get the chance to start in Week 9 but was quickly ruled out of the game with a concussion. Luckily, Minnesota had just traded at the deadline for Joshua Dobbs who came in to make a relief appearance.

He ended up playing in five games for the Vikings this season and made four starts. Dobbs was 2-2 as a starter for Minnesota. Now, he’ll be on the bench as veteran QB Nick Mullens will be the lead signal-caller in Week 15. Mullens has been a backup all of his career, but he’s ready for this moment. He would have started over Dobbs in Week 9 if he was not on the IR with a back injury. The 28-year-old is fully healthy and will get the chance to start his first game of the season in Week 15 vs. the Bengals.


In his six-year NFL career, Nick Mullens is 5-12 in 17 starts. He’s played in 25 total games for three different franchises. From 2018-2020, he was with the 49ers. Mullens made 16 of his 17 career starts with San Francisco. Additionally, he was with the Browns in 2021 and made just one start. Backup QBs are always ready for an opportunity to prove themselves. Mullens has the chance to do that this Saturday in a primetime game vs. the Bengals.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

Arrow to top