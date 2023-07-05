Victor Wembanyama Will Make Summer League Debut On Friday

As the calendar turned over to July, the NBA Summer League competitions began in both Sacramento and Salt Lake City. A handful of the league’s teams will meet in the two cities over 4th of July weekend and the few days following, before taking part in the official tournament in Las Vegas beginning this weekend. And when that begins, all eyes will be on San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Webmanyama.

Victor Wembanyama Will Play This Friday Against Brandon Miller

BREAKING: Victor Wembanyama is expected to make his Summer League debut on Friday vs. Brandon Miller and Hornets. (via @TheSteinLine) pic.twitter.com/H38SRIeVax — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 4, 2023

The highly-touted big man out of France is considered to be one of the best basketball prospects we have ever seen. He stands at 7 feet 4 inches tall, and has an all-around game that is well-suited for today’s NBA. He figures to be a force on both ends of the floor, and will use his outrageous length to help his team both offensively and defensively.

The hype around Wenbanyama is immense. There are no true player comparisons given his freakish build and other-worldly skill set, but many have challenged whether he is a better prospect than LeBron James ever was. The Spurs will go from being one of the worst teams in the league over the past few seasons to having one of the hottest tickets in town, all due to the presence of their new crown jewel.

All Eyes Will Be On #1 vs #2 Matchup

BREAKING: Victor Wembanyama will make his Summer League debut on Friday vs the Charlotte Hornets 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OGiw0wlHqf — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) July 4, 2023

There were hopes for the fans in Sacramento that he would make his debut on their floor. The portion of Summer League that is played in California’s capital is referred to as the California Classic, and teams such as the Warriors and Heat have been regular participants in the event’s short history. But there were two teams added for a notable reason this year, as both the Spurs and Hornets were added to the bill less than two weeks after making the top two selections in the 2023 NBA Draft.

But while Brandon Miller played for the Hornets, Victor Wembanyama didn’t appear in the games in Sacramento. Instead, it was announced on Tuesday that the #1 overall pick would be making his debut in Las Vegas this Friday. The Spurs will take on Miller’s Hornets in the first game, which will be one of the most watched Summer League games ever.

