NBA

Veteran PG Patty Mills is signing a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Utah Jazz

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Patty Mills Hawks pic
Patty Mills Hawks pic

In 2023-24, the Utah Jazz finished 31-51. That was their worst record in the regular seasons since 25 wins back in 2013-14. Additionally, the Jazz were 12th of 15 teams in the West. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Utah is signing a veteran PG to be added to their roster. 

Patty Mills is signing a one-year, $3.3 million contract with the Jazz. It will be his 16th professional season in the NBA. Mills started the 2023-24 season with the Atlanta Hawks before he was traded to the Miami Heat. The 36-year-old played in a total of 32 games last season between Atlanta and Miami. He even made three appearances in the postseason for the Heat. Now, Mills joins a Utah Jazz team that is looking to make the playoffs.

Patty Mills is joining the Utah Jazz for the 2024-25 season


Most recently, Patty Mills was playing in the 2024 Paris Olympics with Australia. The veteran PG proved he still has some quality basketball left in him. His (16.5) points per game were the second-most for Australia. Mills shot an impressive (40.9) percent from beyond the arc. While Mills was a key player for the Australians, he’s seen his role diminish in the NBA over the last two seasons. In 40 games with the Brooklyn Nets in 2022-23, Mills averaged (6.2) points per game. He averaged (14.2) minutes per game.

In 32 games last season between Atlanta and Miami, Mills averaged (4.0) points per game on (13.0) minutes. Despite seeing his role changed, Mills is still a veteran locker room presence that any head coach would love to have. Mills is entering his 16th season and has a ton of NBA experience. Additionally, Mills is reuniting with one of his former assistant coaches with the Spurs. Jazz head coach Will Hardy was the Spurs’ assistant coach from 2015 to 2021 when Mills was with the team. Hardy is going to use Mills as a mentor piece to help their younger players get acclimated to the NBA. That includes the 29th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, PG Isaiah Collier. We’ll see what a 36-year-old Patty Mills can do for the Jazz in 2024-25.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
LeBron KD and Steph Team USA pic
NBA

LATEST Team USA will face France in the gold medal game on Saturday afternoon

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 09 2024
Jaylen Brown Celtics pic
NBA
Grant Hill says he will consider Jaylen Brown for the 2028 Olympic basketball team
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 08 2024

The United States are one win away from securing their spot in the gold medal match for the 2024 Olympics. US men’s basketball has yet to lose in exhibition and…

Lauri Markkanen Jazz pic
NBA
Lauri Markkanen is signing a five-year, $238 million extension with the Utah Jazz
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 07 2024

This offseason, there were numerous reports that the Utah Jazz could trade all-star Lauri Markkanen. The Golden State Warriors were a team with serious interest. However, Golden State was not…

Gordon Hayward pic
NBA
Veteran SF Gordan Hayward has announced his retirement from the NBA
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 01 2024
Precious Achiuwa Knicks pic
NBA
Precious Achiuwa is signing a one-year, $6 million contract to stay with the New York Knicks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 31 2024
Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant pic
NBA
The Portland Trail Blazers could trade Anfernee Simons or Jerami Grant ahead of training camp
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 30 2024
Jayson Tatum Team USA pic
NBA
After not playing vs. Serbia, Steve Kerr said Jayson Tatum will play Wednesday vs. South Sudan
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 29 2024
Arrow to top