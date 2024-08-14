In 2023-24, the Utah Jazz finished 31-51. That was their worst record in the regular seasons since 25 wins back in 2013-14. Additionally, the Jazz were 12th of 15 teams in the West. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Utah is signing a veteran PG to be added to their roster.

Patty Mills is signing a one-year, $3.3 million contract with the Jazz. It will be his 16th professional season in the NBA. Mills started the 2023-24 season with the Atlanta Hawks before he was traded to the Miami Heat. The 36-year-old played in a total of 32 games last season between Atlanta and Miami. He even made three appearances in the postseason for the Heat. Now, Mills joins a Utah Jazz team that is looking to make the playoffs.

Patty Mills is joining the Utah Jazz for the 2024-25 season

Free agent guard Patty Mills has agreed on a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Mills will reunite with coach Will Hardy for his 16th NBA season on a fully guaranteed deal. pic.twitter.com/n479XigF6s — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 14, 2024



Most recently, Patty Mills was playing in the 2024 Paris Olympics with Australia. The veteran PG proved he still has some quality basketball left in him. His (16.5) points per game were the second-most for Australia. Mills shot an impressive (40.9) percent from beyond the arc. While Mills was a key player for the Australians, he’s seen his role diminish in the NBA over the last two seasons. In 40 games with the Brooklyn Nets in 2022-23, Mills averaged (6.2) points per game. He averaged (14.2) minutes per game.

In 32 games last season between Atlanta and Miami, Mills averaged (4.0) points per game on (13.0) minutes. Despite seeing his role changed, Mills is still a veteran locker room presence that any head coach would love to have. Mills is entering his 16th season and has a ton of NBA experience. Additionally, Mills is reuniting with one of his former assistant coaches with the Spurs. Jazz head coach Will Hardy was the Spurs’ assistant coach from 2015 to 2021 when Mills was with the team. Hardy is going to use Mills as a mentor piece to help their younger players get acclimated to the NBA. That includes the 29th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, PG Isaiah Collier. We’ll see what a 36-year-old Patty Mills can do for the Jazz in 2024-25.