Last season, Casey Hayward played six games for the Atlanta Falcons. A pectoral injury ended his season early. Hayward had 14 solo tackles, 1 interception, and 3 pass deflections. In April, he was released by the Falcons with a failed physical designation.

Just recently, Hayward was fully cleared by doctors from his pectoral injury. This Saturday, Hayward will turn 34 years old. The two-time Pro Bowler is not the same player he once was. However, he could still add veteran depth to a roster that needs help at CB this season. He hasn’t seen much attention this offseason, but that could change with him being cleared to play.

What team could use the veteran depth of CB Casey Hayward the most?

Veteran CB Casey Hayward has been fully cleared from his pectoral injury and is now ready to return to football, sources say. The Pro Bowler, who played for the #Falcons last year, is preparing for his 12th season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2023



In 2022, the Atlanta Falcons signed Casey Hayward to a two-year, $11 million contract. He was guaranteed $6 million at signing. After suffering the pectoral injury last season, Hayward would only play one season of that deal. The Falcons moved on and the veteran CB is looking for a new home in 2023.

Back in the 2012 NFL Draft, Hayward was a second-round pick by the Green Bay Packers. He played four seasons with Green Bay and then five with the Chaers. Hayward played for the Raiders in 2021 and the Falcons in 2022. Depending on where he ends up, he could be on his fourth team in the last four seasons.

Which team could benefit from having Casey Hayward in their secondary? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/89MMO1nEQr — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) September 5, 2023



While the 49ers already have a solid roster, their team is lacking depth at CB. Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir are listed as the 49ers’ starting CBs this season. After them, San Francisco doesn’t have any players that really wow you. Before his injury last season, Casey Hayward played and started all 17 games for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The pectoral injury limited him to six games last season, but Hayward is cleared and ready to go. He might not be on a roster by Week 1. However, injuries are going to happen around the NFL and Hayward is one of the better free agents available. For now, Hayward will stay in shape and wait for his phone to ring with another opportunity in the NFL.