On August 5, 2022, Broncos’ WR Tim Patrick tore his ACL and missed the entire 2022 season. After rehabbing and looking ready for 2023, Patrick suffered another devastating injury in training camp. The 29-year-old had a “complete tear” of his Achilles according to MRIs done yesterday.

It’s the second time in less than a calendar year that Patrick suffered a season-ending injury. It was a non-contact injury for Patrick who made a cut and suddenly fell to the ground during 7-on-7’s. Before being ruled out for the entire season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that there was a chance he could return in 2023. Sadly, he’ll be missing his second-straight NFL season in a row.

Update: #Broncos fear WR Tim Patrick suffered an Achilles injury, per Sean Payton. Awful news if it’s season ending like the torn ACL he suffered last year at camp. https://t.co/erErKTdesf pic.twitter.com/IW3VUC5yw2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 31, 2023



At yesterday’s Broncos practice, WR Tim Patrick was carted off the field and was seen using crutches. Team insider Troy Renck reported that Patrick threw his helmet in anger when he suffered the Achilles tear. Coming into the 2023 season, there were a lot of expectations for Tim Patrick to have a productive season.

For Denver, WR injury history is something they’ve had to deal with in the past. Players like Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton have all missed time for the Denver. Patrick, Jeudy, and Sutton have only played a handful of games together during the 2021 NFL season. At that time WR KJ Hamler was out with a season-ending injury.



To make matters worse, KJ Hamler announced that he was diagnosed with a “mild heart irritation, called pericarditis.” The WR said he will miss some time but intends to be back this season. Denver WR depth has taken an early hit at the start of training camp. This gives the team some time to shop the market and see what free-agent WRs are left to sign as roster depth.