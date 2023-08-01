NFL

Broncos: WR Tim Patrick tore his Achilles and will miss the entire 2023 season for Denver

Zach Wolpin
On August 5, 2022, Broncos’ WR Tim Patrick tore his ACL and missed the entire 2022 season. After rehabbing and looking ready for 2023, Patrick suffered another devastating injury in training camp. The 29-year-old had a “complete tear” of his Achilles according to MRIs done yesterday. 

It’s the second time in less than a calendar year that Patrick suffered a season-ending injury. It was a non-contact injury for Patrick who made a cut and suddenly fell to the ground during 7-on-7’s. Before being ruled out for the entire season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that there was a chance he could return in 2023. Sadly, he’ll be missing his second-straight NFL season in a row.

An MRI showed “a complete tear” in Tim Patrick’s Achilles, leaving him out for the entire 2023 season


At yesterday’s Broncos practice, WR Tim Patrick was carted off the field and was seen using crutches. Team insider Troy Renck reported that Patrick threw his helmet in anger when he suffered the Achilles tear.  Coming into the 2023 season, there were a lot of expectations for Tim Patrick to have a productive season.

For Denver, WR injury history is something they’ve had to deal with in the past. Players like Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton have all missed time for the Denver. Patrick, Jeudy, and Sutton have only played a handful of games together during the 2021 NFL season. At that time WR KJ Hamler was out with a season-ending injury.


To make matters worse, KJ Hamler announced that he was diagnosed with a “mild heart irritation, called pericarditis.” The WR said he will miss some time but intends to be back this season. Denver WR depth has taken an early hit at the start of training camp. This gives the team some time to shop the market and see what free-agent WRs are left to sign as roster depth.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
