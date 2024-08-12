Liverpool center-back Virgil van Dijk has suggested his team needs reinforcements to keep up with their Premier League rivals in the 2024-25 season. He also hinted that the Merseysiders had not yet offered him a contract extension despite him having less than a year remaining on his contract.

Widely hailed as the best center-back in the world, Van Dijk has been at Liverpool since January 2018. Over the years, he has proven himself to be a rock at the back for the Reds, producing match-saving performances on cue. The Dutchman currently wears the captain’s armband for the 19-time English champions and is set to play a crucial role as Liverpool begins a new era under Jurgen Klopp’s successor Arne Slot.

Virgil van Dijk Has No Agreement With Liverpool, Thinks Team Needs New Signings

However, despite Van Dijk’s stature, he has not received an extension offer from Liverpool — at least not one he can accept without hesitation. When asked to comment on his contract situation, Van Dijk said (via talkSPORT):

“There is no change at the minute.”

Liverpool has yet to make a new signing under Slot this summer, with the coach taking his time to evaluate the options he has. Van Dijk believes the club needs fresh faces and is hopeful the Reds are already working on some deals.

“Obviously I think we should make some signings based on how long the season will go but I think they are working behind the scenes and I am fully convinced and trust the club that they will do the right thing for us and get the best possible squad in order to compete in every competition that we are in,” he added.

“That is the main thing I am focusing on, having the trust and we will see what happens. I think they are working very hard behind the scenes, we will see how that pans out.”

The Merseyside outfit finished third in the Premier League rankings last season, behind Manchester City and Arsenal. The 2019-20 Premier League winners want to fare better this time around and give Manchester City a run for their money. Their journey begins with a clash with newly promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday, August 17.