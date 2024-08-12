Soccer

“Obviously I think we should make some signings” – Virgil van Dijk Comments On Liverpool’s Summer Window, Makes Alarming Contract Admission

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
van dijk Liverpool
van dijk Liverpool

Liverpool center-back Virgil van Dijk has suggested his team needs reinforcements to keep up with their Premier League rivals in the 2024-25 season. He also hinted that the Merseysiders had not yet offered him a contract extension despite him having less than a year remaining on his contract.

Widely hailed as the best center-back in the world, Van Dijk has been at Liverpool since January 2018. Over the years, he has proven himself to be a rock at the back for the Reds, producing match-saving performances on cue. The Dutchman currently wears the captain’s armband for the 19-time English champions and is set to play a crucial role as Liverpool begins a new era under Jurgen Klopp’s successor Arne Slot.

Virgil van Dijk Has No Agreement With Liverpool, Thinks Team Needs New Signings

However, despite Van Dijk’s stature, he has not received an extension offer from Liverpool — at least not one he can accept without hesitation. When asked to comment on his contract situation, Van Dijk said (via talkSPORT):

There is no change at the minute.”

Liverpool has yet to make a new signing under Slot this summer, with the coach taking his time to evaluate the options he has. Van Dijk believes the club needs fresh faces and is hopeful the Reds are already working on some deals.

Obviously I think we should make some signings based on how long the season will go but I think they are working behind the scenes and I am fully convinced and trust the club that they will do the right thing for us and get the best possible squad in order to compete in every competition that we are in,” he added.

That is the main thing I am focusing on, having the trust and we will see what happens. I think they are working very hard behind the scenes, we will see how that pans out.”

The Merseyside outfit finished third in the Premier League rankings last season, behind Manchester City and Arsenal. The 2019-20 Premier League winners want to fare better this time around and give Manchester City a run for their money. Their journey begins with a clash with newly promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday, August 17.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
van dijk Liverpool
Soccer

LATEST “Obviously I think we should make some signings” – Virgil van Dijk Comments On Liverpool’s Summer Window, Makes Alarming Contract Admission

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 12 2024
Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Blues Star Is Close To Signing 3-Year Deal With Napoli
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 12 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed it is “impossible” for Romelu Lukaku to continue at Chelsea. According to Romano, the Belgian, who spent the last two seasons out on…

Ex England Star Gary Lineker
Soccer
“I thought he actually might be interested in this job” – Gary Lineker Hopes All-Conquering Manager Comes On As Gareth Southgate’s England Successor
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 12 2024

Former England international Gary Lineker has stated that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may want to come on as Gareth Southgate’s successor. Reading into one of Guardiola’s recent interviews, Lineker…

Manchester United Star Bruno Fernandes Has Been The Best Creator In The Premier League
Soccer
Bruno Fernandes To Become Joint-Highest Earner At Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 12 2024
Dominic Solanke Joins Tottenham
Soccer
5 Most Expensive Signings In Tottenham Hotspur History: Check Out Where New Arrival Dominic Solanke Ranks
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 12 2024
Ten Hag vs Guardiola FA Community Shield
Soccer
“Another chance for him to deliver an upset” – Michael Bridges Predicts Scoreline Of FA Community Shield Clash Between Manchester City & Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 10 2024
Guardiola Takes Dig At Arsenal and Manchester United
Soccer
“It’s just when City spend money” – Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Aims Dig At Manchester United & Arsenal Over Summer Spendings, Bemoans Double Standards
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 10 2024
Arrow to top