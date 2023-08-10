Soccer

“Unai Emery is a brilliant manager” – Gary Neville Backs Aston Villa To Secure Top-Six Finish In Premier League

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Aston Villa Manager Unai Emery
Aston Villa Manager Unai Emery

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has heaped praise on Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, tipping the Lions to secure a top-six finish in the Premier League this season.

Following an abysmal start under Steven Gerrard, Aston Villa appointed former Arsenal coach Emery as their manager in November last year. The Spanish tactician got off to a flying start in the English top flight, beating Manchester United 3-1 on his debut. Over the next 24 Premier League matches, the Villans picked up 14 wins, four draws, and six defeats, clinching a seventh-placed finish.

Neville backs Aston Villa to “deliver” this season

Speaking on The Overlap, Neville sang Emery’s praises and backed Aston Villa to improve upon their last-season performances. The Englishman said:

“Unai Emery is a brilliant manager. He was brilliant the first time round when he went to Arsenal but sometimes things don’t work. I really fancy him, he’s a manager that knows exactly what he wants and has brought a group of people that have worked with him before.

“The General Manager that I had at Valencia is his General Manager at Aston Villa – he knows exactly what he’s doing, he’s been round the block and he’s a top manager – they’ll deliver this season.”

Neville sees similarities between Emery and former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde

The former Manchester United full-back, who briefly served as La Liga side Valencia’s manager, recalled his clashes against Ernesto Valverde, who was Athletic Bilbao’s manager at the time.

He added:

“I remember telling Jamie Carragher about Ernesto Valverde who went on to coach Barcelona. I played his Bilbao twice, well it was three times when I was at Valencia CF.

“He wasn’t just one step ahead of me, he was 10 steps ahead of me. He changed three times in one game, and I’d never seen anything like it to be honest with you.”

Neville continued:

“Unai Emery is similar to Valverde in his thinking behind the game.

“The people who can do that – they’re special coaches, massively talented, Aston Villa have got someone there that could do really well for them. That’s why I put them where I did in that sort of top six. They’ve got something to go in there.”

Aston Villa, who have brought in Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres, and Youri Tielemans this summer, will begin their Premier League campaign with a clash against Newcastle United on Saturday (August 12).

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Arsenal defender William Saliba
Soccer

LATEST Opinion: Not Kai Havertz or Declan Rice, William Saliba Is Key To Arsenal’s Premier League Challenge

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  25min
1005115998 1
Soccer
“He will have stuffed Ange Postecoglou” – Chris Sutton Reacts To Harry Kane Exit Rumors
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  33min

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has reacted to the news that Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement in principle with Bayern Munich over the transfer of Harry Kane. The BBC…

Aston Villa Manager Unai Emery
Soccer
“Unai Emery is a brilliant manager” – Gary Neville Backs Aston Villa To Secure Top-Six Finish In Premier League
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has heaped praise on Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, tipping the Lions to secure a top-six finish in the Premier League this season. Following an…

Napoli Striker Victor Osimhen Is One Of The Most Valuable Players In The World
Soccer
Victor Osimhen Informs Napoli What He Wants In His New Contract
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Coach Erik ten Hag Wants Club To Sign Bayern Munich Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
Ousmane Dembele
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer News: PSG Offered Spanish Pair To Barca To Lower Ousmane Dembele Fee
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
Phil Foden And Jack Grealish
Soccer
5 Best Wingers In English Premier League Right Now: Two Manchester City Stars Feature
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 9 2023
Arrow to top