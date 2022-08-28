WATCH: Aston Villa have first goal disallowed by VAR

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Aston Villa thought they had broken the deadlock after 16 minutes against West Ham however VAR disallowed Ezri Konsa’s opener.

Villa started the better side as they welcomed West Ham to Villa Park this afternoon and they were unlucky to not be rewarded with the opening goal after 16 minutes.

Aston Villa saw a goal called off after the corner kick swerved out of play before the scoring chance (@TelemundoSports)pic.twitter.com/1CalELtTRk — SI Soccer (@si_soccer) August 28, 2022

Konsa managed to fumble a Lucas Dinge corner over the line from close range but the ball was adjudged to have gone straight out of play much to Villa’s disappointment.

West Ham will be hoping they can improve on a poor start to the first half, as they continue to search for their first points of the season.

You can check out out the latest football betting sites to bet on Aston Villa this season here!