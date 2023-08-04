Former England international Gabriel Agbonlahor has sensationally claimed that Manchester United newboy Mason Mount will not even make the bench at Aston Villa. Agbonlahor further stated that he would take John McGinn over the former Chelsea man any day of the week.

Agbonlahor names 5 Manchester United players in combined XI

Agbonlahor recently named a rather controversial Manchester United-Aston Villa combined XI, taking six players from his former team and five from the Red Devils. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford were the lucky five who made the cut for United.

👀 “I’m going Konsa over Varane… Casemiro’s not at his best so I’ll pick Douglas Luiz.” ❌ “Mason Mount doesn’t get close to this team. I’m having McGinn every day!” Gabby Agbonlahor picked his #AVFC & #MUFC Combined XI on Drive 🦁 pic.twitter.com/nQ4Gj2xnux — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 3, 2023

While the Englishman claimed that the likes of Raphael Varane, Casemiro, and Andre Onana were not better than their contemporaries at Villa, he completely overlooked Mount. When asked to share his thoughts on the 24-year-old, Agbonlahor delivered a brutal verdict on talkSPORT, saying:

“He doesn’t even make the bench, mate. He’s the last sub on the bench. Mason Mount is nowhere near making that team, nowhere near.

“Are you joking? [I’d have John McGinn over Mount] all day, every day of the week, I think everyone would. McGinn’s outstanding, outstanding player. Come on, we need some more Villa love on this channel.”

Agbonlahor’s complete Villa-United XI:

Emi Martinez; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ezri Konsa, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Douglas Luiz, John McGinn; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Moussa Diaby; Ollie Watkins.

Erik ten Hag has complete faith in Mount’s ability

Having been brutally put down by his countryman, Mount can rest assured knowing that his coach has his back. Following his friendly debut against Leeds United in July, Erik ten Hag spoke about Mount’s qualities, calling him a complete midfield player.

The Dutchman said (via SportBible):

“He’s [Mount] ball-secure, has good solutions on the ball, is dynamic, and is good at defending. He is a complete midfield player.

“He has some areas he has to work on but, in general, he’s a very good player who suits us and can help us achieve our goals.”

Before joining Manchester United for a $69.86 million fee in July, Mount spent four seasons with Chelsea’s senior team. He played 195 games for the Pensioners in all competitions, scoring 33 times and providing 37 assists.