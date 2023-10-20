UFC

UFC Hall Of Famer Michael Bisping Makes Bold Prediction Ahead Of UFC 294

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

UFC Hall Of Famer, Michael Bisping, has given his predictions for UFC 294 as Kamaru Usman faces Khamzat Chimaev and Islam Makhachev defends his lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski once again.

UFC 294 Prediction: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

The Lightweight Title is on the line this weekend, as Islam Makhachev face Alexander Volkanovski once again, as Featherweight King looks to become a two-weight world champion.

Makhachev was scheduled to fight Brazilian fighter, Charles Oliveira, however after suffering a serious cut above his eye, the challenger had to pull out of the bout and Volkanovski will step in – with just two weeks notice.

In their previous encounter, Makhachev ran out victorious via Unanimous Decision, despite being knocked down and outlanded by Alexander ‘The Great’.

Ahead of this weekend’s clash, former UFC Middleweight Champion, Michael Bisping, has given his prediction for the fight and the Brit has picked Volkanovski to win by knockout.

Bisping said (via Michael Bisping YouTube): He’s got no pressure, he’s the underdog. The whole is just impressed and enthralled by what he is doing. That is mentally freeing, that makes him dangerous and that really makes the possibility of a knockout for Volkanvoski a real thing.”

UFC 294 Prediction: Chimaev vs Usman

Another huge fight is scheduled for UFC 294, as former Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, steps in to fight at Middleweight against the division’s boogeyman, Khamzat Chimaev.

The Russian fighter was set to fight Paulo Costa, however, after suffering a damaging staph injury, had to pull out and Usman will make his debut at Middleweight.

Both of these fighters have one mutual opponent, Gilbert Burns, who they both faced at Welterweight. Usman made the fight look easy, whereas Chimaev was in a war against the Brazilian.

Despite this, Bisping has made his prediction for the bout and believes the Russian will have too much for the Nigerian nightmare.

Bisping said (via Michael Bisping YouTube): “I say this with absolute respect, I think Chimaev gets the job done and I think he wins by stoppage.. I really do.”

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Michael Bisping
UFC

LATEST UFC Hall Of Famer Michael Bisping Makes Bold Prediction Ahead Of UFC 294

Author image Louis Fargher  •  4min
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski UFC Pound-For-Pound Rankings
UFC
Bovada Sportsbook UFC 294 Betting Offer: How To Claim $750 Free Bet In USA
Author image Paul Kelly  •  15min

With the Bovada Sportsbook UFC 294 betting offer, customers who sign up ahead of Saturday’s huge UFC Lightweight Title fight between the champion, Islam Makhachev, and the challenger, Alexander Volkanovski,…

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC 294
UFC
How To Bet On UFC 294 In Florida – Best FL Sportsbooks
Author image Andy Newton  •  12min

Learn how to bet on UFC 294 in Florida with the best FL Sportsbooks below, which include BetNow who have a $1000 free bet welcome offer and being based offshore,…

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC 294
UFC
How To Watch Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Online For Free: UFC 294 Live Streaming This Weekend
Author image Paul Kelly  •  24min
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
UFC
How To Bet On UFC 294 In Texas – Best TX Sportsbooks
Author image Andy Newton  •  33min
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
UFC
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Live Stream – How To Watch UFC 294 For Free
Author image Paul Kelly  •  39min
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski UFC Pound-For-Pound Rankings
UFC
How To Bet On Islam Makhachev To Beat Alexander Volkanovski And Defend UFC Lightweight Title At UFC 294
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h
Arrow to top