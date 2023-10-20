UFC Hall Of Famer, Michael Bisping, has given his predictions for UFC 294 as Kamaru Usman faces Khamzat Chimaev and Islam Makhachev defends his lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski once again.

UFC 294 Prediction: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

The Lightweight Title is on the line this weekend, as Islam Makhachev face Alexander Volkanovski once again, as Featherweight King looks to become a two-weight world champion.

Makhachev was scheduled to fight Brazilian fighter, Charles Oliveira, however after suffering a serious cut above his eye, the challenger had to pull out of the bout and Volkanovski will step in – with just two weeks notice.

In their previous encounter, Makhachev ran out victorious via Unanimous Decision, despite being knocked down and outlanded by Alexander ‘The Great’.

Ahead of this weekend’s clash, former UFC Middleweight Champion, Michael Bisping, has given his prediction for the fight and the Brit has picked Volkanovski to win by knockout.

Bisping said (via Michael Bisping YouTube): He’s got no pressure, he’s the underdog. The whole is just impressed and enthralled by what he is doing. That is mentally freeing, that makes him dangerous and that really makes the possibility of a knockout for Volkanvoski a real thing.”

UFC 294 Prediction: Chimaev vs Usman

Another huge fight is scheduled for UFC 294, as former Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, steps in to fight at Middleweight against the division’s boogeyman, Khamzat Chimaev.

The Russian fighter was set to fight Paulo Costa, however, after suffering a damaging staph injury, had to pull out and Usman will make his debut at Middleweight.

Both of these fighters have one mutual opponent, Gilbert Burns, who they both faced at Welterweight. Usman made the fight look easy, whereas Chimaev was in a war against the Brazilian.

Despite this, Bisping has made his prediction for the bout and believes the Russian will have too much for the Nigerian nightmare.

Bisping said (via Michael Bisping YouTube): “I say this with absolute respect, I think Chimaev gets the job done and I think he wins by stoppage.. I really do.”