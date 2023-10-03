Soccer

UEFA Champions League: Manchester United Vs. Galatasaray – Date, Where To Watch In US, H2H, Prediction

Manchester United will look to bring their campaign back on track when they square off against Galatasaray on Matchday 2 of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season. Read on to get all the key information about the mouth-watering clash.

Manchester United Vs. Galatasaray: Date, Time, Venue

Manchester United will welcome Turkish giants Galatasaray for their UEFA Champions League Group A appointment on Tuesday night (October 3). The game will be played at United’s iconic home stadium Old Trafford, with the kick-off scheduled for 8:00 PM BST (3:00 PM ET | 12:00 PM PT).

Manchester United Vs. Galatasaray: Where To Watch In The US

Soccer fans in the United States can catch the intense clash between Manchester United and Galatasaray live on Paramount+. ViX and fuboTV are also set to broadcast the game. Fans in Canada can tune in to DAZN to watch the UEFA Champions League showdown.

Manchester United Vs. Galatasaray: Team Form, Head-To-Head Record

Manchester United have not had an easy time this season. The 20-time English champions find themselves in 10th place in the Premier League standings, with them picking up just nine points from their seven league matches so far. They are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford and are in dire need of a change of fortunes.

The Mancunians faced Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League Group A opener at Allianz Arena. Erik ten Hag’s side showed good spirit but ultimately succumbed to a 4-3 defeat. Another defeat this week could seriously hurt United’s chances of Round-of-16 qualification.

While Manchester United have been struggling, Galatasaray have been in impressive form in the Turkish Super Lig. They are unbeaten after seven league games this season, winning six of them. Having accumulated 19 points from seven games, Gala are sitting in second place in Super Lig rankings.

Gala were close to enduring their first defeat of the season in their UEFA Champions League Group A opener against Copenhagen. But thanks to their indomitable fighting spirit and the unwavering support at RAMS Park, the Turkish giants came from 2-0 down to secure a 2-2 draw. At Old Trafford, they will look to take a step further and bag their first victory of the Champions League season.

Manchester United and Galatasaray have played each other six times in Europe. United have won twice, Galatasaray once, and there have been three draws.

Manchester United Vs. Galatasaray: Prediction

Manchester United have well and truly been all over the place this season. Ten Hag is under insurmountable pressure at the moment and needs to make a statement as soon as possible. Making it against Galatasaray will not be easy, but the Mancunians might just put their woes behind them and drop a performance to remember this week. We predict a 3-1 victory for United on Tuesday.

