Travis Kelce Speaks On Bills Mafia Ahead Of Divisional Game In Buffalo

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have met in the postseason twice in recent years, and they will add a third game to the rivalry this Sunday night to wrap up the weekend slate of NFL games. Unlike the first two meetings, this contest will be held at Highmark Stadium, giving Buffalo their first home playoff game against Kansas City since 1994.

Travis Kelce Speaks On Bills Mafia

One of the advantages that the home team will have is playing in front of “Bills Mafia”. Fans in Orchard Park, New York have been known to be some of the most passionate in the league, a base that bleeds red and blue coming from a place where Bills football is life.

They will certainly be a factor in Sunday night’s game, as Chiefs’ star tight end Travis Kelce said that his team will be ready to face whatever those in the stands throw at them…literally.

When asked about the snow in the forecast and the potential of getting hit with snowballs thrown from the stands, Kelce had the following to say:

Bills Mafia, man. That’s their home field advantage. I’m sure the guys love playing for that fan base…I grew up in Cleveland, man. We were throwing beer bottles at people.

Snowballs have long been an issue during late-season games in Buffalo. Just last year, the referees had to stop play and ask the fans to stop throwing snow in the direction of the Miami Dolphins, and there are videos from last week of snowballs being thrown at Steelers’ receivers in the end zone.

Chiefs Need To Bring Their “A” Game This Sunday

It won’t just be the fans and the snow that the Chiefs will have to worry about. The Bills are perhaps the hottest team in the league, and Josh Allen has looked unstoppable at times during Buffalo’s run to the playoffs.

He has always performed well against the Chiefs in the postseason, passing for 6 touchdowns and just 1 interception, but Allen was one of the most inaccurate quarterbacks in the league in 2023, and a game of this magnitude could be swung on one simple mistake.

The snow is predicted to stop falling late on Friday night, which will give crews ample time to dig out the stadium. Highmark had issues last week after the postponement of the game due to a massive snow storm, as fans were forced to dig their way through just to find their seats.

The Bills are currently listed as a 3-point favorite.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
