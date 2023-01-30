American Football

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Combine For 13th Playoff Touchdown, Now Second in All-Time QB-Catcher Duos

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
2 min read
Linkedin
Kelce and Mahomes
Kelce and Mahomes
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The Kansas City Chiefs edged a thrilling contest with the Bengals to set up a Super Bowl meeting with Philadelphia, and their victory was in no small part thanks to the ever-fruitful on-field partnership between Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas will feature in their third Super Bowl in four seasons after claiming a three-point win over Cincinnati on Sunday, and there were some major standout performers included Kelce and Mahomes, with the former registering seven receptions for 78 yards and a score, while the latter persevered through injury concerns with 326 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Amidst the joyous scenes of claiming the AFC title once again, Kelce and Mahomes’ second quarter combination moved them into second for all-time touchdowns from a passer-catcher duo.

The pair moved level with legendary 49ers pair Joe Montana and Jerry Rice when Mahomes, who is favourites across NFL betting sites for a second MVP award, threw a 14-yard touchdown pass for Kelce.

In doing so, they also moved within two touchdowns of Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady, who combined for a record 15 scores during the New England Patriots’ two-decade dominance over the league.

The Chief’s tight-end also moved a step closer to holding an individual record of his own – should Kelce manage a receiving touchdown against the Eagles in little under two weeks, he could move level with Gronkowski for most scores by a tight end in postseason history.

To put that into context, Jerry Rice holds the most for any player regardless of position with 22 touchdowns.

Kelce, Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas roster will travel to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII on February 12th, and will be eager to make amends for their heavy 31-9 defeat at the hands of the Buccaneers back in 2021.

They go head-to-head with a Philly side who swept aside San Francisco with ease on Sunday afternoon, with a 31-7 win.

 

Content You May Like

 

 

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Christian McCaffrey
American Football

LATEST Deebo Samuel limited at 49ers practice while Christian McCaffrey sits out

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 26 2023
Joe Burrow
American Football
Joe Burrow Says The Chiefs are still the team to beat this year ahead of Championship game
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 26 2023

Joe Burrow believes despite their past wins over the Chiefs, that they are still the side to beat in the NFL this season ahead of the Bengals AFC Championship game…

49ers vs Eagles
American Football
When is the NFC Championship Game, What Time is Kick Off and What is the Venue
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 24 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the San Fransisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game this weekend for a chance to play against either the Bengals or the Chiefs in Super…

Patrick Mahomes
American Football
Patrick Mahomes ‘Doing OK’ and is Expecting To Play Vs Bengals
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 24 2023
Dak Prescott
American Football
Cowboys Fans Fight Amongst Themselves After 49ers Loss
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 23 2023
Best New Mexico sportsbooks
American Football
How To Place A Same Game Parlay On Dallas Cowboys At San Francisco 49ers In New Mexico
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 22 2023
Best California Sportsbooks
American Football
How To Place A Same Game Parlay On Dallas Cowboys At San Francisco 49ers In California
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 22 2023
Arrow to top