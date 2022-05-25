Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Wednesday 25th May 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We’re taking a look ahead to Wednesday’s fixtures, with action happening across Europe, South America and Asia. There are three ‘both teams to score’ selections in total, and a combined accumulator has odds amounting to roughly 4/1. 888Sport are also offering customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets – read on to find out more.

Both Teams To Score Tips

BTTS Tips for Wednesday

We begin our selections with the first ever edition of the Europa Conference League final as Jose Mourinho looks to add a first trophy to his resume as Roma boss.

The bookies are seeing this one as a close encounter, and the stats back it up. Feyenoord have scored the most goals in the current Conference League campaign, one ahead of second placed Roma with 28 goals.

Wednesday’s opponents have also conceded the same amount of goals with 15 across the competition, and possess the exact same SofaScore team rating of 6.89 per game each.

We think both teams to score in this fixture is a safe bet.

Consadole Sapporo v Kashiwa Reysol – BTTS – YES @ 3/4 with 888sport

Our second selection comes from the J League in Japan, as fifth placed Reysol go head-to-head with Sapporo for the first time this season.

In each of the pair’s last four meetings, spanning back to May 2021, both teams have scored in every encounter totalling 15 goals scored.

The J League is becoming a fashionable move for players coming towards the end of their careers. We’ve seen the likes of Andres Iniesta, David Villa and Fernando Torres make the switch to Japan in recent years.

At 3/4, this is a selection we couldn’t ignore.

Colo Colo v Fortaleza – BTTS – NO @ 4/5 with 888sport

Our final selection for Wednesday’s both teams to score accumulator is finished off with Colo Colo vs Fortaleza all the way from Santiago, Chile in the Copa Libertadores Group F.

Colo Colo came out on top in a 2-1 victory last time the pair met, and they sit on the same point total of seven in their group. Two wins, one draw and one loss each so far in the campaign.

Gustavo Quinteros’ side are slight favourites for the encounter, and we’re tipping a low-scoring encounter but one where Colo Colo will come away with a victory and keep a clean sheet. 1-0 or 2-0 seems the most likely outcome from this match.

