Manchester United and Fulham do not fall in the same sentence on the pages of English soccer history. The Red Devils have thoroughly dominated the sport in their country, winning 20 top-tier titles. The Cottagers, meanwhile, have yet to win the English top flight, with their five league titles coming in the Championship and the third tier. Yet, there is a bond that connects them. The two clubs have shared 13 players over the years, many of whom are considered legends of the game.

As we wait for the two teams to kick off the 2024-25 Premier League season with a cracker of a contest on Friday night, August 16, let us look at players who experienced life from both camps. Continue reading to meet the top five players who have featured for both Manchester United and Fulham.

#5 Chris Smalling

In fifth place, we have Chris Smalling — easily one of the most hardworking players the Premier League has ever seen. The AS Roma defender began his ascension to the very top of English soccer in July 2008, when he switched from Maidstone to Fulham. It was not an easy road for Smalling, but thanks to his grit, he proved his mettle and earned his keep. In two years at Fulham, he appeared in 19 games, doing enough to secure a transfer to English giants Manchester United.

Manchester United did not field him in every game. But he always showed up, doing his best to help the team. Between 2010 and 2019, Smalling took part in 323 games for United across competitions, scoring 18 times. Smalling helped the club to eight trophies, including two Premier League titles and one UEFA Europa League trophy.

#4 Louis Saha

In July 2000, Fulham paid a €3.15 million ($3.4 million) fee to sign up-and-coming French striker Louis Saha from FC Metz. He scored 27 goals in 43 matches in the second division, helping Fulham earn a spot in the Premier League. In the following couple of seasons, he scored 21 goals in 56 Premier League matches. In his Fulham career, Saha scored 63 goals in 141 games.

Manchester United were mighty impressed with his performances at Fulham and signed him for €17.5 million ($19.22 million) in January 2004. Saha justified his price tag through stunning performances over the following four and a half years. He bagged 42 goals and claimed 16 assists in 124 matches across competitions. His performances propelled United to two Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, and one League Cup.

#3 Dimitar Berbatov

One of the most stylish strikers the game has ever seen, Dimitar Berbatov, joined Manchester United from Tottenham Hotspur in a mega €38 million ($41.74 million) deal in September 2008. The ex-Bulgaria international enjoyed a decent debut season at Old Trafford, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in 43 games in all competitions. He reserved his best for the 2010-11 season, during which he scored 20 Premier League goals in 32 games. Between 2008 and 2012, Berbatov bagged 56 goals and 26 assists in 149 games across competitions, firing the Mancunians to two Premier League titles, two League Cups, one FIFA Club World Cup, and two FA Community Shields.

After his fruitful spell at Manchester United, Berbatov joined London side Fulham. Before joining AS Monaco on a free in January 2014, he scored 20 goals in 54 matches.

#2 Andy Cole

Arsenal academy graduate Andy Cole got his first taste of senior-team soccer at Fulham. In September 1991, he joined the Cottagers from the Gunners in search of experience. However, the move did not quite work out, with him returning to Arsenal just a couple of months later.

After spells at Bristol City and Newcastle United, Cole joined Manchester United in 1995. Over the following seven years, he enjoyed the highest of the highs at Old Trafford, winning five Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League (Treble win in 1998-99), and two FA Cups amongst other honors. The former English striker left United for Blackburn Rovers in January 2002, having scored 121 goals in 275 appearances.

In July 2004, Cole signed for Fulham. However, it was another short stay, as he left for Manchester City the following winter. In total, Cole played 54 games for Fulham, scoring 17 times.

#1 Edwin van der Sar

One of the best goalkeepers in the history of the Premier League, Edwin van der Sar entered England with Fulham in 2001. The Cottagers were mesmerized by his shot-stopping and reflexes and paid Juventus a handsome €10.3 million ($11.31 million) fee to sign him. Over the following four years, Van der Sar honed his craft. He became the best in the division, keeping 52 clean sheets in 154 games in all competitions. The former Netherlands international helped Fulham to the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2002.

Manchester United came calling for Van der Sar in the summer of 2005, paying only €4 million (4.39 million) to prize him away. He became a club legend over the course of his stay, managing 135 shut-outs in 266 games. With Van der Sar guarding the net, United won four Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League trophy, and two League Cups, amongst other honors. Van der Sar finished his career at the Theater of Dreams, hanging up his gloves in July 2011.