Ahead of Sunday’s divisional round showdown in Michigan between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we’re taking a look at the five best player prop bets on offer.

How To Bet On NFL With BetOnline

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NFL bets

Lions vs Buccaneers Player Prop Bets

Sam LaPorta anytime touchdown scorer (+137)

Jahmyr Gibbs over 76.5 rushing and receiving yards (-110)

Jared Goff over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-165)

Jared Goff under 0.5 interceptions (+110)

Mike Evans over 4.5 receptions (-150)

Lions vs Buccaneers Player Prop Bet 1: Sam LaPorta anytime touchdown scorer (+137)

Despite co-leading Amon-Ra St. Brown with ten touchdowns on the year in Detroit, Sam LaPorta looks a very generous price at +137 with NFL sportsbooks to score another six points anytime during this weekend’s divisional round showdown at Ford Field.

LaPorta, the 34th overall pick out of Iowa from the 2023 NFL draft, has enjoyed a stellar rookie season with the Lions. He averaged 52.3 receiving yards per game with a total of 889 in the air on 86 catches in 17 games.

The 23-year-old led all tight ends in touchdowns scored, with second-best George Kittle four behind with six. Playing alongside St. Brown has allowed him the opportunity to develop as a star in his own right and he’s our value pick for an anytime touchdown this weekend.

Lions vs Buccaneers Player Prop Bet 2: Jahmyr Gibbs over 76.5 rushing and receiving yards (-110)

LaPorta’s fellow rookie Jahmyr Gibbs has also proved to be a fantastic addition following an impressive year playing alongside David Montgomery. Gibbs established himself as one of the NFL’s best dual-threat backs in a quick time frame.

The 21-year-old out of Alabama, who was picked 12th overall, tallied 945 yards on the ground, 316 in the air and scored 11 touchdowns in just 15 appearances. He averaged a total of 85.1 yards per game in the regular season.

Despite managing just 25 yards on eight carries in the Wild Card win over the Rams, he added 43 receiving yards on four catches and showed great versatility.

Gibbs scored his first postseason touchdown last time out and we’re backing the youngster to have another big night against the Buccaneers.

Lions vs Buccaneers Player Prop Bet 3: Jared Goff over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-165)

Jared Goff had a seriously impressive year with the Lions to bounce back from missing the playoffs last year. He threw for 4,575 yards – the second-most in the NFL and added a fourth-best 30 passing touchdowns in 17 outings.

The 29-year-old will look to exploit one of the league’s worst pass defenses to get into the end zone – Tampa Bay rank 27th in this category, giving up 248.1 yards in the air per game.

He’s got one of the best receiving cores in the league headlined by St. Brown and LaPorta, who are two of the biggest threats you’ll find right now. Goff threw two touchdown passes to St. Brown and Jameson Williams when these two sides met earlier in the season.

Lions vs Buccaneers Player Prop Bet 4: Jared Goff under 0.5 interceptions (+110)

Goff is protecting the football well at the minute and he looks very comfortable in his own game. He’s thrown just two interceptions across his last five games, both of which came in a nail-biting 20-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on New Year’s Eve.

When his team have needed him most this season, he’s delivered. Tampa Bay rank around the middle of the pack in terms of opponent interceptions thrown per game and Goff should decide his own fate in this one.

Lions vs Buccaneers Player Prop Bet 5: Mike Evans over 4.5 receptions (-110)

Mike Evans is still going strong at age 30 and the veteran receiver enjoyed a remarkable connection with quarterback Baker Mayfield this year, averaging 73.8 receiving yards per game as well as a total of 13 touchdowns in 17 games.

Evans averaged 4.2 receptions per game in the regular season and this is a line we’re happy attacking the over with. He was very effective in the Wild Card round win over the Philadelphia Eagles with limited production but should see an increase here.