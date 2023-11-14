Former NHL All-Star and goaltender Roman Cechmanek has died aged 52, with no cause of death reported after he was allegedly found dead in a bathtub by his son.

Cechmanek started his career in his homeland of the Czech Republic from 1994 to 2000 with HC Vsetin, before venturing to the United States where he declared for the 2000 NHL Entry Draft.

He was selected with the 171st overall pick in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Flyers and earned a starting job in his debut season, quickly becoming one of the league’s best goaltenders.

Cechmanek was named an NHL All-Star and finished second in voting for the Vezina Trophy, but disappointing playoff performances stained his reputation in the postseason.

He returned to Europe to finish off his career and retired in the 2008/09 season. He’s best known for winning an Olympic Gold Medal in 1998.

The Philadelphia Flyers are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of former goaltender Roman Cechmanek. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/GZio4HdjE7 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 12, 2023

According to BILD, Roman’s son found his father dead in his apartment in his native country. The current status of the investigation has ruled out any third-party involvement, despite an official cause of death still yet to be declared.

Rumours have circulated that Cechmanek, who served as a youth hockey coach after his retirement, could have died from a heart attack or drug overdose due to the circumstances of his passing.

“As the medical examiner was unable to determine the cause of death at the scene, a forensic autopsy was ordered,” a police spokeswoman said.

‘The police officers have ruled out any third-party involvement in the death.”

In his NFL career, Cechmanek finished with a 110-64-28 record with 25 shutouts, conceding just 2.08 goals per game and a .919 save percentage.