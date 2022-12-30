Tom Brady gives sarcastic response to Jalen Hurts stats at press conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady seemed less than impressed by a reporter telling him about Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ stats so far this season.

Ahead of Tampa Bay’s crucial week 17 matchup against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday, Brady gave an amusing response when asked about Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ season so far.

The Eagles hold the NFL’s best record (13-2) and Hurts was the outright MVP favorite before a shoulder injury suffered against the Chicago Bears kept him out of last week’s primetime battle against the Dallas Cowboys.

Tom Brady does not give a shit about Jalen Hurts’ stats and Jalen Hurts does not want to see Brady in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/RvSX6Li2FK — JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) December 29, 2022

Full transcript below:

Reporter: “I just wanted to ask you if you had been paying any attention at all to what Jalen Hurts is doing. Philadelphia have the QB sneak at an unprecedented rate this year, he’s done it 29 times.”

Brady: “Wow.”

Reporter: “He’s converted 27 of them, which has never been done that many times. I think the most that you had in a season was 18 in 2011.”

Brady: “Wow, sick data.”

Despite the unbothered response from Brady, he did go on to praise the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts for their success this season.

Tom Brady likes the way the #Eagles run QB sneaks and has a lot of praise for Jalen Hurts. pic.twitter.com/VpTv5zAcCm — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) December 29, 2022

Brady: “It’s a great tool to have [the QB sneak]. I like the way they’re doing it, they’re making it like a rugby scrum a little bit. Putting a lot of bodies in there which is a new take on it.

“It’ll be interesting to see how defenses start to defend that. He’s [Hurts] doing a great job, he’s a great young player. Throwing the ball well, sneaking it well, running it well, scoring touchdowns – they’ve got a great team.”

Brady, now in his 23rd season in the NFL, has played in the league for over half of his life and continues to post historic numbers each campaign he plays.

The 45-year-old is fourth in the league in passing yards (4,178) behind only Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (4,720), Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow (4,260) and LA Chargers’ Justin Herbert (4,254).

The Buccaneers kick-off their penultimate game of the regular season at 1pm EST on Sunday against Carolina at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

