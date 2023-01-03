American Football

‘This is so Disgusting’: Fox Presenter Skip Bayless Slammed For Tone Deaf Take After Damar Hamlin Collapses

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
2 min read
Bayless
Bayless
Skip Bayless may have won the competition for being cancelled the quickest following a bizarre tweet in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest during the Bills clash with the Bengals.

The former ESPN commentator turned Fox presenter is no stranger to controversial quips and has made a living out of outlandish hot takes, but this latest opinion has ruffled the feathers of fans and fellow experts.

The match-up between Super Bowl contenders Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended following Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse, which was later confirmed to be the result of a cardiac arrest.

Indeed, suspending games altogether is a rarity in the NFL despite the nature of the sport being the cause of some sickening head injuries, concussions and broken bones. However, a situation as severe as this has left the football world in a state of shock and the silence that fell across the Paul Brown Stadium was unsettling.

Skip Bayless is of a different opinion however, and took to Twitter to express his bafflement as to why the game had been suspended despite being built-up as one of the the heavyweight clashes in the penultimate round of the regular season.

As you would expect, the tweet was met with a monumental wave of backlash from the football community, with many of the 100,000 replies labelling Bayless’ take as ‘disgusting’ while others including 12-time NBA All Star Isiah Thomas called for him to be fired from his broadcasting role.

Bayless was later forced to back-track on his comments, taking to Twitter again to apologise for what he perceived to be a misunderstanding from followers.

Despite this, many believe this could be the straw that broke the camels back for the TV personality who has a long history of bloated takes and inciting controversial talking points.

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
