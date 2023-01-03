‘This is so Disgusting’: Fox Presenter Skip Bayless Slammed For Tone Deaf Take After Damar Hamlin Collapses

Skip Bayless may have won the competition for being cancelled the quickest following a bizarre tweet in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest during the Bills clash with the Bengals.

The former ESPN commentator turned Fox presenter is no stranger to controversial quips and has made a living out of outlandish hot takes, but this latest opinion has ruffled the feathers of fans and fellow experts.

The match-up between Super Bowl contenders Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended following Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse, which was later confirmed to be the result of a cardiac arrest.

Indeed, suspending games altogether is a rarity in the NFL despite the nature of the sport being the cause of some sickening head injuries, concussions and broken bones. However, a situation as severe as this has left the football world in a state of shock and the silence that fell across the Paul Brown Stadium was unsettling.

Skip Bayless is of a different opinion however, and took to Twitter to express his bafflement as to why the game had been suspended despite being built-up as one of the the heavyweight clashes in the penultimate round of the regular season.

No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023

As you would expect, the tweet was met with a monumental wave of backlash from the football community, with many of the 100,000 replies labelling Bayless’ take as ‘disgusting’ while others including 12-time NBA All Star Isiah Thomas called for him to be fired from his broadcasting role.

This is so disgusting. — kel (@kellihubly) January 3, 2023

I hope they fire you bro!!! For you to even THINK of the game is very sad. — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 3, 2023

One of the worst tweets in sports media history. — Kyle Sockwell (@kylesockwell) January 3, 2023

Bayless was later forced to back-track on his comments, taking to Twitter again to apologise for what he perceived to be a misunderstanding from followers.

Despite this, many believe this could be the straw that broke the camels back for the TV personality who has a long history of bloated takes and inciting controversial talking points.