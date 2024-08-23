Premier League giants Chelsea have adopted a rather unusual transfer strategy under the ownership of Todd Boehly. Unlike most clubs, which offer four or five-year deals to new signings, the Blues are going big, tying their players to seven, eight, or nine-year deals. Chelsea sees it as a win-win for both the club and the players. While the club gains full control of its assets, the players can rest assured knowing they will continue to earn lucrative wages for the foreseeable future.

In today’s list, we will take a look at the 10 players with the longest contracts across the top five European leagues, exploring how many Chelsea stars make the cut. Let’s begin!

#10 Joao Felix (Chelsea): Until June 2031

The latest addition to Chelsea’s massive squad, Joao Felix has joined from Atletico Madrid in a €52 million ($57.87 million) deal. The Portugal international has signed a seven-year contract with the Blues. According to 777Score, Felix, 24, will earn €383,000 ($426,218) gross per week at Stamford Bridge, which will make him one of the club’s highest earners.

Felix has already had the Stamford Bridge experience, thanks to his brief loan stint in the second half of the 2022-23 season. He played 16 games in the English Premier League, scoring four times. It will be interesting to see how he gets on under new manager Enzo Maresca.

#9 Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea): Until June 2031

Villarreal academy graduate Nicolas Jackson joined Chelsea in a €37 million ($41.18 million) deal in July 2023. His contract, which runs until June 2031, fetches him a cool €76,321 ($84,933) per week (as per Capology).

Jackson is currently the only natural center-forward in Chelsea’s ranks, apart from out-of-favor Romelu Lukaku. With the Belgian nearing an exit, Jackson must step up, especially if the Pensioners cannot land Napoli ace Victor Osimhen. Jackson has played 45 games so far, scoring 17 goals and providing six assists for the Blues.

#8 Renato Veiga (Chelsea): Until June 2031

Chelsea splurged €14 million ($15.58 million) to sign Renato Veiga from FC Basel earlier this summer, paying €11 million ($12.24 million) above his market price. As per Capology, Veiga has signed a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge, agreeing to earn €29,354 ($32,666) per week.

A defensive midfielder by trait, Veiga is expected to provide cover for Moises Caicedo going forward. He is also adept at playing as a right-back, which will allow him to fill in for Reece James when needed. So far, Veiga has played twice this season, playing the full 90 in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier against Servette FC and enjoying a 10-minute cameo in the Premier League opener against Manchester City.

#7 Pedro Neto (Chelsea): Until June 2031

After enjoying a spending spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers, during which he scored 14 goals and provided 24 assists in 135 games across competitions, Pedro Neto has signed a seven-year contract with Chelsea. The Pensioners have paid a massive €60 million ($66.77 million) and could play €3 million ($3.3 million) more in add-ons.

Neto is naturally a right-winger, but he can also operate on the opposite wing or down the middle. He is quick with the ball and is a match-winner on his day. However, finding game time in Chelsea’s ever-expanding squad is a challenge in itself.

#6 Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea): Until June 2031

Impressed with his performances for Shakhtar Donetsk, Chelsea signed Mykhailo Mudryk for a jaw-dropping €70 million ($77.90 million) fee in January 2023. The Ukrainian left-winger signed an eight-and-a-half-year deal (until June 2031) with the London club and currently pockets €117,416 ($130,908) gross per week.

Mudryk, 23, has the potential to be a formidable winger. However, it has not clicked for him so far, with him looking indecisive in crucial moments. Mudryk has appeared in 59 games for Chelsea, scoring seven times and providing four assists.

#5 Moises Caicedo (Chelsea): Until June 2031

Beating Liverpool to the punch, Chelsea lured in Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion for a blockbuster €116 million ($129.09 million) fee in August 2023. The fee can go up to a club-record €133.4 million ($148.45 million) if all the add-ons come into play. Caicedo, 22, signed an eight-year deal with Chelsea (until June 2031), worth €176,124 ($196,362) per week.

Caicedo performed decently for the Pensioners in the 2023-24 season, but he was not fully satisfied with the role Mauricio Pochettino gave him. He is hoping to be more impactful under Enzo Maresca this term. Caicedo has played 50 games for the Blues, scoring once and providing four assists.

#4 Oihan Sancet (Athletic Bilbao): Until June 2032

Athletic Bilbao is one of the very few clubs in world soccer that relies almost entirely on homegrown players. The club brings local players through the ranks and gives them a long-term contract, allowing them to flourish without the pressure of losing wages. Oihan Sancet, who joined Bilbao’s Youth team from CA Osasuna Youth in July 2015, is one of the players who have said safety net, with his contract not expiring until June 2032. He signed his last contract with Bilbao in April 2023 and earns €48,077 ($53,601) gross per week.

Sancet has been with the senior team since the summer of 2020. He has so far played 158 games for Bilbao, scoring 29 times and providing 15 assists.

#3 Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao): Until June 2032

Another player with the Atheltic Bilbao safety net, Dani Vivian extended his contract with the club earlier this summer, committing his future until June 2032. He earns €60,192 ($67,102) per week at Athletic Bilbao.

Vivian, a much-revered center-back in La Liga, joined Bilbao Athletic from CD Basconia in July 2017. In three years, he graduated to Athletic’s senior team. However, his big break was not on the cards just yet. He went on a loan to CD Mirandes, where he proved his mettle and showed he was ready for Athletic. Since becoming an integral part of Athletic Bilbao in the summer of 2021, Vivian has played 104 games for his boyhood club, scoring thrice and claiming two assists.

#2 Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea): Until June 2032

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez mesmerized the soccer fraternity with his performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, emerging as one of the key players as La Albiceleste claimed the title. Less than a month after his heroics in Qatar, Fernandez joined Chelsea in a club-record €121 million ($134.65 million) deal, becoming the most expensive winter signing in history. Fernandez signed a nine-and-a-half-year deal with Chelsea (until June 2032), which sees him earn €211,349 ($235,634) per week at the club.

Fernandez has shown his class at Stamford Bridge but has yet to attain consistency. Enzo Maresca is building his team around the 23-year-old central midfielder, and it is about time he steps up to the plate. Fernandez has played 64 games for the West Londoners, scoring seven goals and claiming six assists.

#1 Cole Palmer (Chelsea): Until June 2033

Chelsea’s golden boy, Cole Palmer, has the longest contract across the top five European leagues. The England international signed an improved contract with the Blues in August 2024, agreeing to stay at the club until June 30, 2033.

Palmer, who joined from Manchester City for a €47 million fee in September 2023, is possibly the only Chelsea player on this list who fully deserves to have such a long-term contract. He has fully justified his price tag and the faith the club management showed in him. In his debut season, the 22-year-old played 45 games, scoring 25 goals and providing 15 assists. His heroics saw him win the 2024 PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Palmer is currently on a €152,641 ($170,180) per-week deal at the club, but we are sure he will earn a lot more if he keeps popping up with eye-catching performances.