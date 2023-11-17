Charissa Thompson hit the headlines this week by admitting to falsifying sideline reports. Other journalists called this unacceptable, claiming it affected their integrity too. But many of Thompson’s fans will be hoping their favorite NFL reporter is still able to grace our TV screens despite this gaffe. Here, we take a look at where Thompson ranks among the hottest NFL reporters currently on our screens.

As we explore these top 10 hottest NFL reporters, it’s essential to consider the multifaceted roles they play. From delivering breaking news to providing exclusive insights, these reporters are more than just faces on the screen; they are crucial conduits of information in the high-stakes world of NFL reporting.

While skill and appearance play a role in their popularity, issues like Thompson’s recent controversy remind us of the ethical responsibilities these journalists shoulder. Let’s dive into the list, acknowledging the talent and also the challenges faced by these reporters in the fast-paced world of the NFL.

Top 10 Hottest NFL Reporters in 2023

10. Jamie Erdahl

The smoking hot Jamie Erdahl gets us started as the tenth-ranked hottest NFL reporter. Erdahl is a host on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” a position she took up in 2022.

Before joining NFL Network, she had a notable tenure at CBS Sports from 2014, where she covered the NFL, SEC football, and NCAA basketball as a reporter and analyst.

Prior to CBS, she worked at NESN in a similar capacity.

Her athletic background includes playing basketball and softball at St. Olaf College, after which she transferred to American University to complete her degree in communications.

9. Erin Andrews

Erin Andrews currently works with the FOX NFL team for America’s Game of the Week.

She rejoined FOX Sports in 2012 after an eight-year tenure at ESPN, covering significant events like the Super Bowl, NFC Championship games, MLB’s All-Star Game, and World Series.

Andrews also co-hosts ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars,” where she competed in the 10th season.

Her earlier career included roles at ESPN, Turner Sports, the Sunshine Network, and FOX Sports Florida.

She graduated from the University of Florida in 2000 with a degree in telecommunications and was part of the Gators’ basketball dance team.

8. Taylor Bisciotti

Taylor Bisciotti, the rumored girlfriend of Justin Herbert, is an anchor and reporter for NFL Network, contributing to various NFL Media platforms and programs.

Prior to this, she worked as a host for Sporting News and as a sideline reporter for the SEC Network and ESPN.

Bisciotti holds a double major in Business Marketing and Broadcast Journalism from the University of Georgia.

7. Amanda Guerra

The gorgeous Amanda Guerra works as a host and reporter for Paramount, covering a range of sports across CBS Sports.

She hosts “HQ Spotlight” on CBS Sports Network and is a host for CBS Sports HQ, the 24-hour streaming sports news network.

Guerra covers major sports like the NFL, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour, college football, and men’s and women’s college basketball, and also works as a sideline reporter for NFL and college football games on CBS and CBS Sports Network.

6. Charissa Thompson

Charissa Thompson is in the news lately after saying she falsified half-time reports from NFL coaches who wouldn’t talk to her. However, her fans all over the world will be hoping this doesn’t mean she is removed from our TV screens.

Thompson comes in as our sixth-ranked hottest NFL reporter, and is currently the face of FOX’s NFL coverage.

She hosts FOX NFL Kickoff, their Sunday morning flagship show, having worked her way up from a position in the FOX HR department.

5. Amanda Renner

The delightful Amanda Renner has been with CBS Sports since 2017, initially as a reporter for golf coverage and then full-time from 2018, also working as a sideline reporter for select NFL and college football games.

Her career began covering high school sports for Verizon, followed by MSG Network, where she covered high school sports and provided volleyball commentary.

Her career took off when she joined the PGA TOUR in 2011 as an in-house reporter, and now she’s one of the hottest sports reporters on TV.

4. Kimmi Chex

Season #5 🥹 Damn lucky to have the best job in the world @NFL @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/PiU44FxBCo — Kimmi (@kimmichex) September 8, 2022

Kimberly Chexnayder White, better known as Kimmi Chex, is a host on the NFL Network.

Recognized in the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 and other notable lists, Chex began her career with the NFL in 2018 as a business analyst in the League’s Junior Rotational Program.

She worked in various departments before becoming a full-time host at NFL Network in 2020.

Chex is a University of Iowa graduate with a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and a certificate in Critical Cultural Competence.

3. Taylor Rooks

Coming in as the third hottest NFL reporter is the beautiful Taylor Rooks. Rooks is a feature reporter on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football coverage.

Additionally, Rooks works for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, where she conducts interviews for Bleacher Report and makes special appearances on NBA on TNT.

She is the host of Bleacher Report’s first show centered around a single talent, “Taylor Rooks X.”

Rooks was nominated for an Emmy in 2021 for “Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent” and was also recognized in Black Enterprise’s 2022 “40 Under 40” list.

2. Kaylee Hartung

Kaylee Hartung may be a tad unfortunate to lose out in the race for the the NFL’s hottest reporter, but there is no denying her elegance and grace.

Hartung joined Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football crew in 2022.

Alongside her role in Thursday Night Football, Hartung also contributes to NBC’s TODAY Show as a correspondent.

Her extensive career includes working with ABC on shows like “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight with David Muir,” and “Nightline,” where she covered a wide range of topics and conducted interviews across sports, entertainment, business, and technology.

1. Melanie Collins

Topping our list as the NFL’s hottest reporter is the magnificent Melanie Collins, who was once famously rumored to be dating Alex Rodriguez.

Collins joined CBS Sports in June 2018 as a reporter for THE NFL ON CBS.

Before her promotion to the NFL, Collins was a sideline reporter for college football and basketball on CBS Sports Network and worked as a fill-in host for ESPN’s “SportsNation” and “First Take.”

Earlier in her career, Collins covered the NBA for NBA-TV and Turner Sports, college sports for the Big Ten Network and Total College Sports, and MLB for MLB.com.

Collins holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism from Penn State and a second degree in Interior Design from the New York Institute of Art and Design. Brains and beauty, what a combination.