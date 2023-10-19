There’s a lot of the buzz surrounding Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback, Justin Herbert’s romantic life recently. Is the NFL star off the market? Rumors are flying about his purported love affair with his apparent new girlfriend, NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti. We take a look at Taylor Bisciotti, what we know about her and her dating life with Justin Herbert.

Justin Herbert and Taylor Bisciotti Dating?

#Chargers are now win-and-in next week. Plus, Chargers QB Justin Herbert breaks Philip Rivers Chargers record for the most TDs in a single season (35). @nflnetwork @chargers pic.twitter.com/ylVjdanCOM — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) January 3, 2022

The whispers began when the pair were spotted at various events, their camaraderie apparently more than just professional.

Though they’ve kept things under wraps, their supposed meet-cute is believed to be rooted in their mutual passion for football.

As both navigate careers intertwined with the NFL, it’s not hard to imagine their paths crossing.

Whether on the field or off, it seems like their shared love for the game could be the foundation of a budding romance, that allegedly began in 2021.

There’s been no official confirmation from either party. However, that hasn’t stopped fans and internet sleuths from connecting the dots, especially when a blonde resembling Taylor was spotted in some of Herbert’s social media pictures.

Whether they’re dating or just good friends, one thing’s for sure, their shared passion for the NFL makes them a match to watch.

Who is Taylor Bisciotti?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Bisciotti (@taylorbisciotti)

Taylor Bisciotti is a well-known sports journalist She is currently a sports anchor and reporter at the NFL Network.

Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Taylor grew up in a sports-crazy family with her older brother Kyle and three older cousins.

Football wasn’t just a hobby; it was practically a family tradition, especially with her uncle, Steve Bisciotti, being the big shot owner of the Baltimore Ravens.

After graduating from the University of Georgia with a double major in business marketing and broadcast journalism, Taylor dived straight into the professional world.

She kicked off her career as an intern at WUSA 9 in Washington D.C., before moving onto bigger gigs as a sideline reporter for the SEC Network and ESPN, and then as a host on Sporting News.

Eventually, she landed a sweet spot at the NFL Network, making a name for herself as their youngest ever on-air talent. She is now based in Los Angeles.

What Else We Know About Taylor Bisciotti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Bisciotti (@taylorbisciotti)

But Taylor isn’t all about football and reporting. She’s a big-time supporter of female empowerment and health-related causes.

Each year, her family hosts a fashion show to raise funds for the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, a gesture that highlights their collective concern for health issues.

When she’s not on screen, Taylor loves hiking and whipping up healthy dishes, often sharing her adventures on social media.

Bisciotti is 32-years-old, whereas Herbert is just 25. But if we know anything about love, it’s that it conquers all, and the seven-year age gap can be conquered, with this new NFL power couple emerging victorious.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Bisciotti (@taylorbisciotti)

NFL Betting Guides You May Like