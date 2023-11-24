In college football, the role of assistant coaches is crucial, often overshadowed by the headliners yet pivotal to a team’s success. As we spotlight the Top 10 Highest-Paid Assistant Coaches in College Football, including both offensive coordinators (OCs) and defensive coordinators (DCs), we’re not just talking tactics and plays. These individuals are the architects of some of the most formidable college teams in the nation, rewarded with salaries that match their significant contributions.



Now, let’s pull back the curtain on the fiscal scoreboard that often goes unnoticed. These are the college football play-callers and defensive masterminds whose bank accounts are as impressive as the on-field performances of the athletes they mentor.

Top 10 Highest-Paid College Football Assistant Coaches

Jump to:

10. Andy Ludwig, OC, Utah – $1.85 Million

Starting us off at tenth in the list of the highest-paid assistant coaches is Utah’s offensive coordinator, Andy Ludwig. Ludwig joined the Utes in 2019 after the team averaged around 28 points per game. At the end of the 2022 season, Utah was averaging over 38 points per game, an increase of 10 points per game over Ludwig’s four-year span as OC.

His tenure has been highlighted by Utah’s back-to-back Pac-12 Championships in 2021 and 2022. In the 2022 championship game, the Utes put up 47 points in a victory over USC.

Utah has struggled with injuries on offense this year, but Ludwig has still done an admirable job leading the team to a 7-4 record so far in 2023.

T5. Kevin Steele, DC, Alabama – $1.9 Million

Starting us off on a run of coaches who will all earn around $1.9 million in 2023 is Alabama defensive coordinator, Kevin Steele. This is Steele’s second stint with the Crimson Tide having rejoined the team at the beginning of this season.

Steele is no stranger to big-time college football programs, having been at Alabama in 2007, and also at Auburn and LSU. He also coached in the NFL, where he was famously attacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Kevin Green in a practice.

Through 12 weeks of the 2023 season, Steele’s defense is ranked 14th in the country, allowing just 17.4 points per game, and Alabama is still very much in the hunt for the College Football Playoffs.

T5. Tommy Rees, OC, Alabama – $1.9 Million

Alabama’s new offensive coordinator in 2023 also makes the list, as Tommy Rees is just beginning to find his feet with the Crimson Tide offense.

There were plenty of questions and concerns from Alabama fans when Rees was initially given the OC gig after a move from Notre Dame. However, after a rocky start, it seems the Tide have found their QB in Jalen Milroe, and Rees’ offense has started to fire. Now averaging 36.5 points per game, Alabama is ranked 16th in the nation offensively.

It is beginning to look like Alabama’s replacement for Bill O’Brien is settling in nicely as the Tide make a run at the CFP.

Rees is one of the finalists for the 2023 Broyles Award, awarded to the best assistant coach in college football.

T5. Pete Golding, DC, Ole Miss – $1.9 Million

Pete Golding was one of the major reasons Alabama’s defense was such a formidable force in recent years. During his tenure at Alabama, between 2018 and 2022, Golding won three SEC championships and a national championship.

However, in 2023, Golding made the move to Ole Miss. In 2022, Ole Miss was giving up almost 26 points per game. Since the arrival of Golding, the defense is now only allowing around 22 points per game.

It is still a work in progress for Golding, but he’s off to a good start. With his proactive approach to defense and a focus on forcing turnovers, along with a strong history in both recruiting and developing players, there’s a renewed sense of hope among the Ole Miss faithful. Golding’s familiarity with the SEC landscape might just be the catalyst for change that the Rebels have been searching for.

T5. Matt House, DC, LSU – $1.9 Million

Matt House, the defensive coordinator at LSU, is now in his second season with the program. After the team struggled defensively in 2021, it showed signs of improvement under House in 2022.

Unfortunately for House, it might be a case of one step forward, two steps back as the defense struggles this year. The Tigers rank outside of the top 100 in yards allowed per rushing attempt and yards allowed per passing attempt in FBS vs. FBS games. This hardly seems ideal for a team looking to compete at the top of the SEC.

With a talented defense and a large salary, all eyes will be on House to see if he can turn the fortunes of the Tigers around on D.

T5. Jeff Lebby, OC, Oklahoma – $1.9 Million

Rounding out the $1.9 million club in the list of highest-paid coordinators is Jeff Lebby, the Oklahoma offensive coordinator. Lebby took on the role at the Sooners in 2022.

During his inaugural season with the Sooners, Lebby’s offensive strategy yielded an average of 474 yards per game, placing them among the top 25 in scoring. He has improved the offense once again in 2023, with Oklahoma averaging over 40 points per game, ranking fourth in the nation in scoring.

His tenure, however, has not been without its complications. During his time at Baylor, Lebby faced criticism for his alleged lack of response to reports of misconduct involving a player.

Furthermore, his steadfast defense of Art Briles, his father-in-law, after Briles’ departure from Baylor, drew attention. Nonetheless, the Sooners regard these events as bygones and are committed to Lebby’s leadership for the future.

Prior to joining the Sooners, Lebby’s expertise was evident during his time at Ole Miss, which he joined in 2019 after a productive period at UCF. There, as offensive coordinator, he guided the team to an unbeaten regular season, an AAC Championship, and a top national ranking. Under his guidance, quarterback McKenzie Milton finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy standings.

The Sooners will be hoping for more of the same from Lebby.

4. Glenn Schumann, DC, Georgia – $1.902 Million

Breaking away from the group of highest-paid assistant coaches at $1.9 million is UGA Bulldogs DC, Glenn Schumann. Since assuming the role of co-defensive coordinator at UGA in 2019, Schumann’s impact has been significant.

Under his stewardship, the Georgia defense has set the standard in college football, culminating in back-to-back National Championships in 2021 and 2022. In 2023, they are once again favorites with top sportsbooks to win the National Championship.

Schumann’s distinguished track record at Georgia also includes numerous SEC Eastern Division championships, appearances in New Year’s Six Bowls, and playoff bids.

The success of many of his players like Jalen Carter and Travon Walker in the NFL Draft further underscores his profound influence as a coach.

3. Jim Knowles, DC, Ohio State – $1.957 Million

Jim Knowles is the highest-paid defensive coordinator on our list of highest-paid college football assistant coaches. Knowles joined Ohio State in January of 2022.

Since his hire, Knowles has revamped the Buckeyes’ defensive system. There was a bit of a learning curve for all involved in 2022, but the 2023 version of this defense has been superb.

Knowles’ defense in 2023 has given up just 9.3 points per game, enough to rank them second in the country.

Having honed his craft at Duke and Oklahoma State, Knowles is now in the hunt for big-time trophies, as his Buckeyes eye a National Championship.

2. Ryan Grubb, OC, Washington – $2 Million

Washington Huskies’ offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has spent years with head coach Kalen DeBoer. They have worked their way up together from Sioux Falls to College Football Playoff contenders with Washington. Grubb also worked under DeBoer at Eastern Michigan and Fresno State.

In Grubb’s first season as offensive coordinator in 2022, the Huskies led the nation in passing yards. This year, they are on pace to do the same again, while looking to be top-ten in scoring for the second year running too.

Grubb has turned Michael Penix Jr. into a Heisman Trophy contender, and can take a lot of the credit for the, as of now, undefeated Huskies this season.

The only question now is when Grubb will eventually flee the nest, and become a head coach in his own right.

1. Garrett Riley, OC, Clemson -$2.05 Million

Garrett Riley was hired as Clemson’s offensive coordinator to start this season. And the Tigers rewarded him by making him the highest-paid assistant coach in college football with a salary of over $2 million.

It is Riley’s third OC job, after SMU and TCU. In 2022, Riley won the Broyles Award, which is awarded to the best assistant coach in college football while at TCU. He took that TCU team to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but ultimately came up short.

He hasn’t set the world alight as the Clemson OC, but it is still early in his tenure. With expectations high at Clemson, it likely won’t be long before Riley will be expected to start putting up better numbers on offense.

While he can call on his brother, head coach of USC, Lincoln Riley, for advice, Riley’s sharp offensive mind could be enough to lift Clemson back to their glory days.

SportsLens Commentary

“In the high-stakes world of college football, the strategic moves made off the field are just as important as the plays on it,” says SportsLens’ Head of News, Nick Raffoul. “This list of the Top 10 Highest-Paid Assistant Coaches shines a light on those who craft the game from the sidelines.

“These coaches have proven their worth with every yard gained and point defended, mirroring the game’s intensity and passion with their commanding salaries. As we unveil these financial titans, we celebrate the unsung heroes of college football, whose acumen ensures the sport we love thrives on every level.”