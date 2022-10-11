Tom Brady ‘Had Nightmares’ About Grady Jarrett Despite Win Over Falcons

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Tom Brady and Tampa Bay overcame the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 on Sunday, but the veteran QB still ‘had nightmares’ about Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarett.

Grady Jarett was flagged for tackling Tom Brady on Sunday, with the 45-year old describing the tackle as a ‘long unwelcome hug’:

“It was a long hug, a long unwelcome hug from Grady, and he was in the backfield all day. So as I said after the games, I don’t throw flags. What I do throw is tablets, and I didn’t have one accessible at that time. He had a hell of a game. I’ll leave it at that.”

“I woke up this morning, I was looking around the corner everywhere for Grady Jarrett jumping out and hitting me again.

“He played such a good game against us yesterday and I had nightmares last night kind of thinking about him. But I’m glad we’re through with that game. I’m glad we won.”

The Tampa Bay win moved their record to 3-2 for the season so far, but with a difficult game against the Steelers coming up this weekend, Brady will have to get Jarrett out of his dreams and be on his usual top form.

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.