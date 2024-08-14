MMA

Tom Aspinall Full Of Praise For Israel Adesanya Ahead Of The Last Stylebender’s Return To the Octagon

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Israel Adesanya UFC 1
Israel Adesanya UFC 1

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has been full of praise for Israel Adesanya this week, ahead of a return to the Octagon for ‘The Last Stylebender’ on Saturday. 

Tom Aspinall Praises ‘Technician’ Israel Adesanya

Israel ‘Izzy’ Adesanya is preparing to step into the Octagon for the first time in nearly a year this weekend and ahead of his bout against Dricus Du Plessis, he has received high praise from another UFC champion.

Tom Aspinall was recently crowned UFC interim heavyweight champion, with the Englishman beating Curtis Blaydes in a rematch of the only fight he has lost so far in his career.

Aspinall was interviewed by TNT earlier this week and speaking about the upcoming UFC 305 main event, he gave high praise for Adesanya who is looking to become the first three-time middleweight champion in UFC history.

“Israel Adesanya, such contrasting styles and by the way, if you’re not an Izzy fan, what are you?” Aspinall said.

“I mean, the guy’s an absolute technician. The thing with Izzy is the styles are so different, they’re on different universes, you know what I mean?”

“The way that Izzy fights is he has his hands low a bit, and he will constantly keep you guessing. But because he’s so long—6’4 at middleweight is so tall for a middleweight—he’ll do this kind of stuff a lot.”

Adesanya hasn’t stepped into the ring since losing to Sean Strickland in September last year and his return to the ring has been highly anticipated for some time.

Despite being out of action for nearly a year, Aspinall believes that ‘Izzy’ will put up a tough challenge at UFC 305 this weekend, likening the fight to a bull and matador.

“I would say it’s almost like the bull and the matador, this fight. It’s like we’ve got the bull in DDP [Du Plessis]; he’s coming forward, you know what you’re going to get with him—he’s closing the space, trying to kill you.

“On the other hand, he’s [Adesanya] staying out of the way, doing his feints, and it’s just such a contrast of styles. As a massive fan of MMA myself, I just can’t wait to see it.”

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From MMA

Latest news

View all
Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN
MMA

LATEST UFC Champion Dricus Du Plessis Reveals Crazy Training Method Ahead Of Israel Adesanya Bout

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 13 2024
Francis Ngannou 1
MMA
Francis Ngannou Announces Return To MMA With Confirmed Bout In October Against Renan Ferreira
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 09 2024

After opening up on the difficult loss of his son, Francis Ngannou has announced his return to MMA later this year as he looks to use the tragedy as his…

Dstin Poirier UFC 1
MMA
Dustin Poirier Refusing To Retire On A Loss Despite 0-3 Record In Undisputed Title Fights
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 18 2024

Veteran UFC fighter Dustin Poirier says he won’t retire on a losing record, with his latest loss coming to Islam Makhachev in June earlier this year.  Dustin Poirier Refuses To…

Tom Aspinall - UFC 295 Undercard
MMA
Tom Aspinall Reveals Bizarre Way He Has Been Preparing For UFC 304
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 18 2024
Volkanovski
MMA
Alexander Volkanovski Names Two Fights He’d Like To Have At Lightweight: “Lets Have Some Fun”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 05 2024
Alex Pereira & Jon Jones
MMA
Dana White Teases Pereira vs Jones UFC Clash: ‘People Want To See It’
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 01 2024
Mcgregor and Chandler
MMA
Alex Pereira And Nate Diaz React To Conor McGregor’s Broken Toe That Rules ‘The Notorious’ Out Of UFC 303
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 27 2024
Arrow to top