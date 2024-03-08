NBA

TNT's Charles Barkley thinks the Celtics should bring Kristaps Porzingis off the bench

Zach Wolpin
This past offseason, the Celtics made several trades to try and improve their roster. Boston lost a few key players but was able to acquire some elite talent. Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis have been massive additions to the starting lineup this season. Last night, the Celtics lost their second straight game and the two-game season series vs. the Nuggets. 

In a discussion on Inside the NBA on TNT, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley had an interesting take on what the Celtics should do. He claimed the team should bring starting center Kristaps Porzingis off the bench. Barkley thinks this could help Boston’s issues they’re having with their bench in 2023-24. However, that might not be a move that head coach Joe Mazzulla is willing to make.

Charles Barkley insists the Celtics need to bring Kristaps Porzingis off the bench


So far this season, Kristaps Porzingis has played and started in 46 of Boston’s 62 games this season. The 28-year-old has missed scattered games around the season. Boston wants to ensure Porzingis is healthy for the entire season. This season, Porzingis is averaging (20.4) points, (7.0) rebounds, (2.0) assists, and (1.8) blocks per game. With all that production, TNT’s Charles Barkley thinks the former all-star center should come off the bench for Boston.

If the Celtics did bring Porzingis off the bench, who would they start at center? At 37, Al Horford is in no position to be starting for Boston anymore, They made it work a few seasons ago but he’s more effective off the bench. Other than him, there are only other options would be Luke Kornet or Xavier Tillman. Boston’s starting five would not be the same if they tried to replace Porzingis at center.


At 48-14, the Celtics are firmly in control of first place in the Eastern Conference. They’re an impressive 29-3 at home this season. Boston brought in Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday to help ensure they’re the best team in the East. The Celtics have looked like that all season long. There’s no reason for Joe Mazzulla to make any adjustments at this point in the season. Porzingis belongs in the starting lineup and that is where he’s most effective. After a loss on Thursday to the Nuggets, the Celtics have 20 games left in the 2023-24 regular season.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
