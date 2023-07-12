NFL

Tennessee Titans Now Favorites To Land DeAndre Hopkins

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
1441559200.0
1441559200.0

According to Draft Kings sportsbook, the Tennessee Titans are favorites to land free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

 

Is there something brewing in Tennessee we do not know about? The sportsbooks thinks so. Hopkins did have a visit with the Titans last month along with the Patriots as the only two teams to meet with the free agent. The Titans could use another pass catching threat as there division is seemingly wide open. Other than the Jaguars having a tremendous second half, the Titans were right there and unfortunately bottomed out when quarterback Ryan Tannehill got hurt.

Why Pursue Hopkins?

https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/RMdLC7h58xO9hOUuw9Wb-l1Ra0A=/0x0:5470x3748/1200x800/filters:focal(2425x1254:3299x2128)/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/72318129/usa_today_19567171.0.jpg

The Titans’ pursuit of Hopkins stems from their desire to bolster their wide receiver corps. While the team has seen success in recent seasons, they have lacked a truly dominant wideout who can consistently create separation, make contested catches, and stretch the field. DeAndre Hopkins, renowned for his exceptional hands, route-running ability, and game-changing plays, perfectly fits the mold of the dynamic receiver the Titans need to elevate their passing game to new heights.

The Tennessee Titans are +385 to win the AFC South according to Tennessee sportsbooks.

https://titanswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2023/06/USATSI_18940995-e1689076842170.jpg?w=1000&h=600&crop=1

They traded A.J Brown to the Eagles in exchange for Treylon Burks. he has shown flashes, but does not seem to be that alpha in the offense unlike other second year wide receivers are projected to be. Burks does have the potential to be a really good wide receiver in the NFL and having a consistent counterpart in Hopkins will balance this offense out. Derrick Henry is not getting any younger and hopefully the Titans also think that he cannot physically carry the ball 300 plus times each and every season.

Adding DeAndre Hopkins to this Tennessee Titans team could make this division more competitive as their playoff window may be closing once Tannehill is no longer the quarterback.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
1458572809.0
NFL

LATEST Giants And Saquon Barkley At A Stalemate As Extension Deadline Looms

Author image Owen Jones  •  3h
rsz ap23001823386966 1200x800 1
NFL
Sauce Gardner Is In A War Of Words On Twitter Over Cornerback Rankings
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 11 2023

July is the slowest sports month on the calendar, and the first few weeks are especially dead when it comes to NFL news. But thanks to Sauce Gardner and his…

rsz 1200px las vegas planet hollywood
NFL
The City Of Las Vegas Will Host Marquee Sports Events This Winter
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 11 2023

Las Vegas has long been the gaming and entertainment capital of the United States, but only recently have they gotten their foot in the door when it comes to professional…

Alvin Kamara pic
NFL
Saints’ Alvin Kamara pleads no contest for his alleged role in a Las Vegas fight from February 2022
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 11 2023
KCM ChiefsSeahawks 20221224 22
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs Optimistic About Extending Chris Jones
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 11 2023
rsz 14501155370
NFL
Sauce Gardner, Jalen Ramsey Are Best Cornerbacks In NFL, According To PFF
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 11 2023
DeAndre Hopkins pic
NFL
NFL insiders report that the Buffalo Bills are still interested in free agent DeAndre Hopkins, but there’s a catch
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 11 2023
Arrow to top