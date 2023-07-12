Tennessee Titans Now Favorites To Land DeAndre Hopkins

According to Draft Kings sportsbook, the Tennessee Titans are favorites to land free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.



DeAndre Hopkins is now -300 to go to the Tennessee Titans at DraftKings 👀 He was +500 yesterday. — Connor Allen (@ConnorAllenNFL) July 12, 2023

Is there something brewing in Tennessee we do not know about? The sportsbooks thinks so. Hopkins did have a visit with the Titans last month along with the Patriots as the only two teams to meet with the free agent. The Titans could use another pass catching threat as there division is seemingly wide open. Other than the Jaguars having a tremendous second half, the Titans were right there and unfortunately bottomed out when quarterback Ryan Tannehill got hurt.

Why Pursue Hopkins?

The Titans’ pursuit of Hopkins stems from their desire to bolster their wide receiver corps. While the team has seen success in recent seasons, they have lacked a truly dominant wideout who can consistently create separation, make contested catches, and stretch the field. DeAndre Hopkins, renowned for his exceptional hands, route-running ability, and game-changing plays, perfectly fits the mold of the dynamic receiver the Titans need to elevate their passing game to new heights.

The Tennessee Titans are +385 to win the AFC South according to Tennessee sportsbooks.

They traded A.J Brown to the Eagles in exchange for Treylon Burks. he has shown flashes, but does not seem to be that alpha in the offense unlike other second year wide receivers are projected to be. Burks does have the potential to be a really good wide receiver in the NFL and having a consistent counterpart in Hopkins will balance this offense out. Derrick Henry is not getting any younger and hopefully the Titans also think that he cannot physically carry the ball 300 plus times each and every season.

Adding DeAndre Hopkins to this Tennessee Titans team could make this division more competitive as their playoff window may be closing once Tannehill is no longer the quarterback.