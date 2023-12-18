In the 2016 NFL Draft, Derrick Henry was selected in the second round by the Titans. The 29-year-old has been incredible in eight seasons with Tennessee. Henry has three Pro Bowl and one first-team All-Pro selection in his time with the Titans. He has a franchise-record 88 rushing touchdowns. In a 19-16 loss to the Texans in OT, the Titans were eliminated from playoff contention in the AFC at 5-9.

After losing to the Texans in Week 15, Derrick Henry kept it real with the media. Even with three games left in the regular season, Henry is already contemplating his time with the Titans. Speaking to the media, he said that his career with Tennessee could be finished at the end of the 2023 season. Henry is set to become a free agent when the season ends.

Derrick Henry kept it blunt when talking about his career with the Titans being over

Derrick Henry is unsure of his future in Tennessee. 👀 https://t.co/Z4tAr8fK3b pic.twitter.com/JRO5eDJc8a — theScore (@theScore) December 18, 2023

All good things in life have to end eventually and that could be Derrick Henry’s case with the Tennesee Titans. The one-time All-Pro has had some incredible seasons with the Titans. He led the league in rushing attempts, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and rushing yards per game in back-to-back seasons. Henry was named first-team All-Pro in 2020 after he had 2,027 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns.

The 29-year-old has not been as productive for Tennesee as he’d been in years. In 2022, Henry averaged (96.1) yards per game and he’s averaging just (63.1) in 2023. He still has a knack for finding the end zone. Henry has 10 rushing touchdowns this season. In every season since 2018, Henry has had double-digit rushing touchdowns. From what he said, it doesn’t sound like Henry wants to be a part of the Titans in 2024.

Derrick Henry is the first player in NFL history to have at least 20 touches in a game and produce less than 15 yards from scrimmage. — Ryan McDowell (@RyanMc23) December 17, 2023



It’s safe to say that the Titans could be ready to move on from Henry as well. Call it a mutual parting of ways. At 29, Henry is on the tail end of his career as RB. Tennesee paid him a four-year, $50 million contract extension in 2020. That deal is up at the end of this season and the Titans might be ready to move on and start fresh with a new RB. We’ll have to see how the final three games of the season affect what decision Derrick Henry makes. Will he play for a new team in 2024 or remain with the Titans?