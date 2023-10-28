NFL

NFL Trade Rumors: Derrick Henry To The Browns Or Ravens?

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The NFL trade deadline is right around the corner, and teams around the league are working the phones in order to make their final transactions for the year before Tuesday afternoon. There are a handful of star players and big names that are rumored to be on the block, including quarterbacks and wide receivers. But one of the most recognizable names in the rumor mill is Derrick Henry, as the Titans could make the talented running back available to other teams at the correct price.

NFL Rumors: Could Titans Trade Derrick Henry To The Browns?

He may be well removed from being the dominant running back that he was back in 2019 and 2020, when he rushed for 3,567 yards and 33 touchdowns over the span of two seasons. But Henry regained his form last season by putting up 1,538 yards and scoring 13 touchdowns at the age of 28, and returned to the Pro Bowl and even nabbed himself an NFL MVP vote or two in 2022.

Henry’s numbers are down across the board so far in 2023, as age could possibly be catching up with the bruising back. He is averaging the lowest yards per game number since 2018, but the 70 per is still a highly respectable number, and his 425 rushing yards put him 1 short of being in the top-10 so far through 7 weeks.

Derrick Henry will be an attractive piece to some team out there, but who exactly?

Ravens Could Also Show Interest

One of the teams that makes the most sense is the Cleveland Browns, who have a solid offensive line and a need for a feature running back due to injuries. Nick Chubb’s nasty injury has his future in question, and there is nothing special about the remaining group of backs on Cleveland’s roster. A trade for Derrick Henry could be a real possibility.

There is another AFC North team that could show some interest. The Baltimore Ravens seem like a likely fit, given that the team has been known for their blue collar, smash-mouth style of football under John Harbaugh. Henry would certainly fit the mold, and the team is likely looking for an upgrade over Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

The NFL Trade Deadline will take place on Tuesday afternoon at 4PM Eastern.

