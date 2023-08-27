NBA

Anthony Edwards Talks About Heat Culture: “I See What They Mean”

Anthony R. Cardenas
Anthony Edwards has been the headlining performer for Team USA so far this summer. The team is just beginning their opening stages of the FIBA World Cup tournament in the Philippines, but they played 5 warm-up matches during August, and Edwards was the star. He started all five contests, averaging a team-high 19.2 points in 19 minutes per.

Anthony Edwards Praises Spoelstra, Heat Culture

Edwards has been turning heads with his performances, receiving praise from the basketball world, and even comparisons to an NBA legend.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is the head man for Team USA this year, fresh off of his improbable run with Miami during the 2023 Playoffs. Ahead of the start of the tournament, Spoelstra was asked in an interview if Edwards reminded him of anyone that he has coached before. It was an obviously baited question, but he did answer by saying that Anthony Edwards does in fact remind him of Dwyane Wade, both in his style of play and how he is able to electrify a crowd.

It is high praise from a successful NBA coach, and there are some who are reading tea leaves. It is no secret that the Heat are always on the search for their next superstar, and while Edwards is locked into a long-term deal with Minnesota, there is already minor speculation that Miami could be interested at some point down the road.

Edwards Is Locked In To Long-Term Deal With Minnesota

Edwards himself added some fuel to the fire on Sunday. It was an innocent enough answer from the man himself, but he provided a quote that may solidify some’s beliefs:

He’s been dope, man. Bringing a lot of energy, that Heat Culture. It’s exciting to see…I see what they mean when they say Heat Culture. Like he came in with a lot of energy, getting right to the point, super precise with the details. So its dope.

Edwards struggled a bit during Team USA’s opening match against New Zealand, committing four turnovers in the first half alone. They were able to come away with a 99-72 victory.

Spoelstra, Edwards, and the rest of Team USA will take on Greece on Monday.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
