“I think he’s gone” – Tim Sherwood Says Liverpool Will Not Be Able to Stop Trent Alexander-Arnold From Joining Real Madrid

Sushan Chakraborty
Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood has said Liverpool will not be able to stop Trent Alexander-Arnold from joining Real Madrid on a free next summer. He believes the Liverpool academy graduate has won it all with the Merseysiders and he will want to try a new challenge in Spain.

According to some of the most trusted news outlets in the world, reigning Spanish and European champions Real Madrid are interested in signing Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold next summer. The 26-year-old is in the final year of his contract and will be free to sign a pre-agreement with Los Blancos from January 1. Alexander-Arnold also happens to be one of Jude Bellingham‘s closest friends, and there is speculation that he has convinced him to join him in the Spanish capital.

Tim Sherwood Thinks Trent Alexander-Arnold Will Leave Liverpool for Real Madrid

Arne Slot’s Liverpool are in a bit of a jam at the moment, with three of their best players — Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk — in the final year of their contracts. While the Englishman has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, the other two players have drawn interest from Saudi Pro League clubs.

When asked if Liverpool’s brilliant start to the season — top in the Premier League, 100% record in the Champions League — would help them keep their players, Sherwood told Sky Sports Soccer Special (via Team Talk):

We’re talking about three top-drawer players there who want to win trophies. They don’t want to sit there just to challenge for Champions League positions. They all want to win stuff so this start helps, it can only help.”

He did not have any hope for Alexander-Arnold but suggested Salah and Van Dijk could continue.

I think with Trent, I think he’s gone. Once Real Madrid come knocking for you… he’s won everything at the football club and been a magnificent servant but there’s no chance they’re keeping him now I wouldn’t have thought.

With Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, I think it’s completely different because I’m not sure where they are going to go which is better than Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold has been at Liverpool all his life, recording 19 goals and 83 assists in 321 games in all competitions. He has won one UEFA Champions League and one Premier League title with the Anfield outfit, among other honors.

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
